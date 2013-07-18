China Whisper
Contact me by Email: whisperchina@gmail.com. I will try to get back to you within 24 hours.
I am a journalist based in Uganda who has written a book entitled Sex Crusade.I am looking for someone or a publishing house which I can pattern with to translate the book in Chinese and we make money.
hello, I am looking for a rich Chinese business woman to join my business in my country. Am a creative young engineer, relationship may follow after the success of our business if possible.
I want to meet a girl Age 18.to.21 but for me only the Girl model middle Class I live in 760.park.ave.arpt 5.k.brooklyn.ny.11206
Hello sir
My name is shamir bey. I want to ask about Baguazhang.
Which bagua is most softest, good for healing & good for health, flexibilty & energetic for longlife among all kinds of baguazhang kungfu
Hello Peter,
I am very surprised that no one has pointed out the the first car in your “Top Ten Classic Chinese Cars of all time” list (http://www.chinawhisper.com/top-10-classic-chinese-cars-of-all-time/) is not the correct car pictured. You nominate as number one the first fully Chinese car produced, the 1958 Dongfeng CA71 and have the correct information for the car, but the picture shows a Russian ZIS 110 from about 1950. These Russian ZIS (styled after the 1940’s American Packard models) were used as official cars in China prior to China producing there own suitable parade car the Hongqi (Red Flag) CA72 in 1959. You have a later model Hongqi C770 as your number 4 listing. Also your number 2 listing is not a picture of the original Shanghai SH760 from 1964, you have pictured the Shanghai SH760A from about 1974. Also wrongly pictured is the number 5 on the list, the BJ212. The car (jeep) that you have pictured is a late model variant of the original 1965 Bj212, the BJ2023CHD5 sold as a BeiJing Jeep from about 2005. Some of the other cars that you have listed are not very special at all, not really Chinese either.
Regards
David
Hi,
I was just emailing you to know, if I could send some great article ideas your way for a guest post at your website?
I can provide you high quality FREE CONTENT, If you like my suggested idea. However, I would expect in return just a backlink, within the main body of the article.
Do let me know if I can interest you with some great topic ideas?
Best Regards,
Hassan K.
Dear Mr.
As the Beijing only English paper, we would like to offer the chance that putting your articles on the sidebar of our weekly newspaper, under the title of China Whisper, how would think about that suggestion? please contact me at 65902527, or contact me at diaodiao@beijingtoday.com.cn.
Yes, you can add it. Will contact you about this.
Are any of these women single , are they entertaining the idea of marriage. How would one contact these beautiful secsessfull women.
Dear Sir,
I try to send an message and an special inquiry at the following address :
peter@chinawhisper.com
but it seemed that this be out of function getting an permanent feedback ” error ” !
Do there exist another email address in alternative to contact you ?
Thank you for help.
Sincerely yours
Nico Hunt
You can send to whisperchina@gmail.com, thanks
JOB VACANCY SHANGHAI TERRACE CHINESE RESTAURANT COLOMBO SRI LANKA.
http://www.shanghai-terrace.com
*Executive Chef
*Sous Chef
WE ARE LOOKING SPECIAL SHANGHAI CHEF, GOOD EXPERIANCE IN CHINESE FOOD .
hi, we are doing best chinese restaurant in colombo sri lanka ,we are the most popular chinese restaurant in colombo so we have 2 job vecant main chef cnd chef .we are looking specialy shanghai food and tradisionel chinese food .(food /accommodation free one way air ticket free )salary negotiable
Clubs in China when you get a chance go to my website and watch it glow
Hi Im Nathaniel I live in Hong Kong NI HAO
Dear sir/madam,
Have a good day!
I am a reporter of daikynguyenvn.com, the Vietnamese version of theepochtimes.com.
I have frequently read articles on your website and found it very enriching, full of in-depth scientific news and analysis.
Due to the information censorship in Vietnam and the language barrier, most of our people can not have access to high-quality articles such as yours. Therefore, I would like to ask for permission to translate your sources into Vietnamese and post on our website.
I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Thank you very much
Sincerely,
Loc Ha
Hi Loc, we can authorize you to translate into Vietnamese and publish it on your site, but a resource link to our site must be added.
Could someone please write an opera with the libretto Raise the Red Lantern
Dear Admin,
My name is Debby, Media buyer at DMG. I’m contacting you in order to explore opportunities regarding buying some of your display banner ads inventory.
I would love to schedule a phone/Skype call with you for further details. Please share with me your availability and contact info.
Looking forward for your feedback.
Kind Regards,
looking for link back and banner posting as well as providing our online services to the Chinese market place.
Please advise – Best regards -Kirk
Hello,
Advertising Inquiries on your sites http://www.chinawhisper.com
My name is Petter and I am an Advertising Buyer.
I am contacting you on behalf of a client I, I’d like to inquire about a possible advertising opportunity on your site, We are promoting our major brand for a few client who offers Education Services.
Does your site offer advertising options? If so, would you be interested in discussing rates and availability?
I am looking for “link placement on your exisiting post”, (do-follow link) We usually add a little sentence in the article.
We used Paypal for Payment.
If you interest, please let me know to my mail,
Sincerely,
Petter Palander
PalanderPetter@gmail.com
Sorry, I do not do not accept do-follow link in present article. You can write guest article and a proper link can be included in the article.
I am happy to accept guest posts. It must be a list of something related to China like ” Top 10 Chinese …” Please let me know your article title before compsing it.
–
Best Regards,
Peter Wang
Hi!
Hope you’re keeping well!
I am Sophie Morgan and am an avid reader and blogger, a passion which I think we share.
Your blog “chinawhisper.com” is by far the most interesting I have come across in the recent past, hands down!
The writer in me is yearning to write a piece on for your blog . maybe around 400-500 words, or whatever you are okay with.
Awaiting your reply
I am also interested in blog Exchange.
regards
Sophie
I am happy to accept guest posts. It must be a list of something
related to China like ” Top 10 Chinese …” You can add one or two links
in the post. Please let me know your article title before compsing it.
—
Best Regards,
Peter Wang
Hello,
My name is Ilana and I am contacting you from Adstract which is an international online ad network. We currently run more than 14 billion monthly impressions.
Your website caught my attention, and due to an increase in our budget I would like to offer you the opportunity to work with us and increase your revenue!
We offer attractive rates and many different campaigns, such as PPC, PPV, CPM and CPA. Due to our high demand of traffic from all over the world, we are looking for new and additional partners to work with.
Our system’s optimization will get you the highest eCPM possible! In addition, we believe in a personal approach by having our publishers get the support and guidance from one of our personal account managers.
I look forward to discussing a possible partnership with you.
Feel free to contact me by email or via Skype for more information.
Thanks & Best Regards,
Ilana
Hi Rufus,
I am happy to accept guest posts. It must be a list of something related to China like ” Top 10 Chinese …” You can add your bio and site link at the bottom of the post.
Please let me know your article title before compsing it.
This is Rufus. I am Chinese. I saw your site is welcomed guest posts. I am also the owner of http://www.mynewchinesewife.com which is the resources for western find more information about Chinese women. Our content is more focused ondating Chinese women. Is it OK? Or is there any specific requirement for guest posts in your website? Thanks!
Look forward your feedback.
Best,
Rufus
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Follow:
SOCIETY
Top 15 China Cigarette Brands
ENTERTAINMENT
Top 5 Reasons Why Table Tennis is So Popular in China
Uncategorized
6 Apps for Foreigners to Practice Chinese as a Native Speaker
TRAVEL
4 Things to Know Before You Travel to Tibet on a Budget
ENTERTAINMENT / TRAVEL
Top 10 Marathons in China
I am a journalist based in Uganda who has written a book entitled Sex Crusade.I am looking for someone or a publishing house which I can pattern with to translate the book in Chinese and we make money.
hello, I am looking for a rich Chinese business woman to join my business in my country. Am a creative young engineer, relationship may follow after the success of our business if possible.
I want to meet a girl Age 18.to.21 but for me only the Girl model middle Class I live in 760.park.ave.arpt 5.k.brooklyn.ny.11206
Hello sir
My name is shamir bey. I want to ask about Baguazhang.
Which bagua is most softest, good for healing & good for health, flexibilty & energetic for longlife among all kinds of baguazhang kungfu
Hello Peter,
I am very surprised that no one has pointed out the the first car in your “Top Ten Classic Chinese Cars of all time” list (http://www.chinawhisper.com/top-10-classic-chinese-cars-of-all-time/) is not the correct car pictured. You nominate as number one the first fully Chinese car produced, the 1958 Dongfeng CA71 and have the correct information for the car, but the picture shows a Russian ZIS 110 from about 1950. These Russian ZIS (styled after the 1940’s American Packard models) were used as official cars in China prior to China producing there own suitable parade car the Hongqi (Red Flag) CA72 in 1959. You have a later model Hongqi C770 as your number 4 listing. Also your number 2 listing is not a picture of the original Shanghai SH760 from 1964, you have pictured the Shanghai SH760A from about 1974. Also wrongly pictured is the number 5 on the list, the BJ212. The car (jeep) that you have pictured is a late model variant of the original 1965 Bj212, the BJ2023CHD5 sold as a BeiJing Jeep from about 2005. Some of the other cars that you have listed are not very special at all, not really Chinese either.
Regards
David
Hi,
I was just emailing you to know, if I could send some great article ideas your way for a guest post at your website?
I can provide you high quality FREE CONTENT, If you like my suggested idea. However, I would expect in return just a backlink, within the main body of the article.
Do let me know if I can interest you with some great topic ideas?
Best Regards,
Hassan K.
Dear Mr.
As the Beijing only English paper, we would like to offer the chance that putting your articles on the sidebar of our weekly newspaper, under the title of China Whisper, how would think about that suggestion? please contact me at 65902527, or contact me at diaodiao@beijingtoday.com.cn.
Yes, you can add it. Will contact you about this.
Are any of these women single , are they entertaining the idea of marriage. How would one contact these beautiful secsessfull women.
Dear Sir,
I try to send an message and an special inquiry at the following address :
peter@chinawhisper.com
but it seemed that this be out of function getting an permanent feedback ” error ” !
Do there exist another email address in alternative to contact you ?
Thank you for help.
Sincerely yours
Nico Hunt
You can send to whisperchina@gmail.com, thanks
JOB VACANCY SHANGHAI TERRACE CHINESE RESTAURANT COLOMBO SRI LANKA.
http://www.shanghai-terrace.com
*Executive Chef
*Sous Chef
WE ARE LOOKING SPECIAL SHANGHAI CHEF, GOOD EXPERIANCE IN CHINESE FOOD .
hi, we are doing best chinese restaurant in colombo sri lanka ,we are the most popular chinese restaurant in colombo so we have 2 job vecant main chef cnd chef .we are looking specialy shanghai food and tradisionel chinese food .(food /accommodation free one way air ticket free )salary negotiable
Clubs in China when you get a chance go to my website and watch it glow
Hi Im Nathaniel I live in Hong Kong NI HAO
Dear sir/madam,
Have a good day!
I am a reporter of daikynguyenvn.com, the Vietnamese version of theepochtimes.com.
I have frequently read articles on your website and found it very enriching, full of in-depth scientific news and analysis.
Due to the information censorship in Vietnam and the language barrier, most of our people can not have access to high-quality articles such as yours. Therefore, I would like to ask for permission to translate your sources into Vietnamese and post on our website.
I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Thank you very much
Sincerely,
Loc Ha
Hi Loc, we can authorize you to translate into Vietnamese and publish it on your site, but a resource link to our site must be added.
Could someone please write an opera with the libretto Raise the Red Lantern
Dear Admin,
My name is Debby, Media buyer at DMG. I’m contacting you in order to explore opportunities regarding buying some of your display banner ads inventory.
I would love to schedule a phone/Skype call with you for further details. Please share with me your availability and contact info.
Looking forward for your feedback.
Kind Regards,
looking for link back and banner posting as well as providing our online services to the Chinese market place.
Please advise – Best regards -Kirk
Hello,
Advertising Inquiries on your sites http://www.chinawhisper.com
My name is Petter and I am an Advertising Buyer.
I am contacting you on behalf of a client I, I’d like to inquire about a possible advertising opportunity on your site, We are promoting our major brand for a few client who offers Education Services.
Does your site offer advertising options? If so, would you be interested in discussing rates and availability?
I am looking for “link placement on your exisiting post”, (do-follow link) We usually add a little sentence in the article.
We used Paypal for Payment.
If you interest, please let me know to my mail,
Sincerely,
Petter Palander
PalanderPetter@gmail.com
Sorry, I do not do not accept do-follow link in present article. You can write guest article and a proper link can be included in the article.
I am happy to accept guest posts. It must be a list of something related to China like ” Top 10 Chinese …” Please let me know your article title before compsing it.
–
Best Regards,
Peter Wang
Hi!
Hope you’re keeping well!
I am Sophie Morgan and am an avid reader and blogger, a passion which I think we share.
Your blog “chinawhisper.com” is by far the most interesting I have come across in the recent past, hands down!
The writer in me is yearning to write a piece on for your blog . maybe around 400-500 words, or whatever you are okay with.
Awaiting your reply
I am also interested in blog Exchange.
regards
Sophie
I am happy to accept guest posts. It must be a list of something
related to China like ” Top 10 Chinese …” You can add one or two links
in the post. Please let me know your article title before compsing it.
—
Best Regards,
Peter Wang
Hello,
My name is Ilana and I am contacting you from Adstract which is an international online ad network. We currently run more than 14 billion monthly impressions.
Your website caught my attention, and due to an increase in our budget I would like to offer you the opportunity to work with us and increase your revenue!
We offer attractive rates and many different campaigns, such as PPC, PPV, CPM and CPA. Due to our high demand of traffic from all over the world, we are looking for new and additional partners to work with.
Our system’s optimization will get you the highest eCPM possible! In addition, we believe in a personal approach by having our publishers get the support and guidance from one of our personal account managers.
I look forward to discussing a possible partnership with you.
Feel free to contact me by email or via Skype for more information.
Thanks & Best Regards,
Ilana
Hi Rufus,
I am happy to accept guest posts. It must be a list of something related to China like ” Top 10 Chinese …” You can add your bio and site link at the bottom of the post.
Please let me know your article title before compsing it.
Hello Peter,
This is Rufus. I am Chinese. I saw your site is welcomed guest posts. I am also the owner of http://www.mynewchinesewife.com which is the resources for western find more information about Chinese women. Our content is more focused ondating Chinese women. Is it OK? Or is there any specific requirement for guest posts in your website? Thanks!
Look forward your feedback.
Best,
Rufus
Rufus