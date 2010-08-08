China Whisper offers readers random lists of Chinese lifestyles, cultures, history and many other things in China. We give you the most fascinating gems of knowledge about China. Our amazing lists are packed with as many facts about China as possible and here you will surely learn something new and of course get something you can tell your friends about the country.

I am Peter Wang, a native Chinese in Beijing. I love my country very much. I work in a China inbound tourism company and in the process of exchanging ideas with foreigners I find that a lot of foreigners want to learn about life, culture, history and many other things about China. So I started this blog in 2010 and hoped it could be of some help to them.

We are pleased accept articles in form of lists about China sent to us by readers. If you want to become a contributor, send us an email at whisperchina@gmail.com.

