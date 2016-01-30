5 Trendy Dating Apps In China

We want to find love in China or meet lovers… you need to have a look on this article.

1 Tantan 探探 – The Chinese Tinder (its Chinese meaning is « probe »)

Slogan: Tantan helps you find the one !

Tantan, the chinese app compared to Tinder, has just raised over US$5M in series-A funding. Tantan works in the same way that Tinder does, and it even looks like it !

Users can fill in manually their profile description and interests. Indeed, in this field, no Chinese app has yet managed to collect users’ interests as Facebook does.

Then, people can swipe to the left or to the right if they like or don’t like the profile they see on their screen. Once swipping is done, some other profile should quickly appear. You can then start a conversation if both of your profile and the one you liked match.

Pros – “There are many young and urban people using Tantan, which has a pretty large user base. Moreover, people can handle it quite easily” explained this expert of China .

Cons – There are only few real conversations and meetings compared to the number of matches. Once again, in this field, which is not especially due to the app, both apps join their results in lack of reality. Moreover, you have to type in your own interests, which can be annoying.

With all these quick updates on the Chinese Tinder, you can now start swiping. We sincerely hope that you will be able to find the One !

2 Palpitation* – 心跳 – xīn tiào – Based on Interest

Slogan : An interest-based social networking app that knows you well

In the same way than Tantan (and Tinder), Xintiao enables you to meet up with people. Though, its main difference is that it has an original user interface design instead of literally copying Tinder’s one. Users still need to enter manually their interests, but the app (until now) can’t offer the amount of available options that Tantan has.

Pros – Original interface. nice design. The interests seem more important there than the look.

Cons -Fewer users than Tantan. Distance-based filters unavailable. Few interest options available. Once again, there are no filters available to select age. It seems clear that Tantan and Xintiao are on a fierce competition. So far, Tantan has taken the lead, mainly because of its user base, which is the main objective for the app as well as the users.

3 « Let’s have dinner »* – 请吃饭 – qǐng chī fàn – The most efficient for meeting-up.

Slogan : I’m free tonight

Qingchifan means « invite someone to share a meal ». Rumors say dates actually happen much more often with qingchifan than with other dating apps. Which is quite easy to understand. This app invites you to share a dinner in its title, so you will soon have to go for it.

This app has a very clear expectation. Share a meal with someone. Therefore, it makes flirting much easier. You can invite rapidly someone to eat. In an unsurprisingly way, it’s often women who get invited by men.

So usually, guys have to offer dinner on the app. Then they have to select girls who sign up for the date. Somehow, ladies can offer dinner too, which may sound unusual, but happens to be quite nice.

It’s a great way to build new relationships, not just potential dates, because the place selected to have a bite tells a lot about you and your date.

Pros – better chance to get a proper date, original, free lunch and large user base

Cons – in-app purchases, involvement needed to get meals. Some people might find that you actually have to meet someone in reality !

4 Momo 陌陌 / mò mò – Number one Chinese Dating App

Slogan : there’s always something interesting nearby.

Momo is the very first dating app that covers the whole Middle Kingdom. It was seen as the best app for booty-calling during a while. In order to get rid of this bad reputation, Momo changed itself from a dating-focused app to an interest-based social networking one. This transformation was much more culturally acceptable.

Being the first and biggest dating app, people still think of this particular app when it comes to discovering new people.

However, the app is not an easy one to get along with, because of its many add-on features. Looking for people located near you is pretty fine, but you can also play mini games and join user-generated groups.

Momo has an interesting number of foreign users, which mean you can use this app in many different countries accross the world.

So.. Let’s go Momo !

Pros – Many features. App based on interest and distance. Huge user base.

Cons – not so easy to handle. Full of ads.

5 Heartbeat* – 心动 – xīn dòng – Safe app for young students

Slogan : love starts with a crush

Xindong is an app made for college students. All users have to submit institutional credentials to be able to use the app. This very strict filtering system shows Xindong’s determination to include the very best of young and educated people.

Its functioning is similar to Coffee Meets Bagel : you get two matches a day, and if the matching gets accepted, both of you and your match can start up a flirt.

Xindong is not an industrial dating app. As they give you two matches a day, it keeps a slow pace which can be a good or a bad point, depending on users’ opinions.

Pros – young, educated and authenticated users, safe, good looking interface.

Cons – maybe too young population, 2 matches a day, maybe not serious enough. Strict application process..

* Please note the names are roughly translated in an acceptable English meaning. They do not stand as official names.

Any other APP that you use and are efficient to date in China ?

Olivier GMA