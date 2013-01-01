27 strange Chinese habits in foreigner`s eyes

Every culture and region has habits and customs that outsiders find odd. The strange living habits, social life and exotic food all add to culture-shock factor. Here is a list of some strange Chinese habits in foreigners’ eyes:

Talking loudly in public

Eating chicken feet, pork liver and even pig intestine.

Chinese think fish head is more delicious than fish meat.

Hanging dangling ornaments inside of vehicles

Chinese like singing Karaoke even better than Japanese.

Chinese are keen to meet and talk with fellow-villager in an alien land.

Putting remote control into a plastic bag

Parents and their children never kiss and hug each other.

Even it is a small amount of money they will deposit it into bank.

Children already wear glasses from elementary school.

Arranging various specialty training courses for their children in holidays.

Chinese do not take a bath in the morning, but must bath at night.

Dipping saliva in finger to count money and the speed is even faster than the machine.

Spitting fish bones directly on the table

Every family has a lot of thermoses.

Picking teeth on the table, but will cleverly cover the mouth with hands.

All people, regardless of age and sex, can play Ping Pong.

Washing the rice until the washing water gets very clean

Stirring eggs with chopsticks instead of egg beater

Seeing a visitor out a long way from home

A Chinese woman will stay in her family for post-natal care for a month after giving birth to a child.

Almost everyone hate Japanese.

Visiting relatives and friends with fruit

Rushing to pay the bill

The elderly Chinese mostly like to listen to the radio.

Chinese like to live next door with their parents or in the same neighborhood, or even three generations live under one roof.

Chinese often “introduce” boyfriend or girlfriend to relative or friend singles.