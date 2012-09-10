10 Weirdest Chinese Foods You’re Afraid to Eat

It’s said that Chinese will eat anything on the earth. Foreigners who travel to China are often shocked by weird things they have never eaten before. Here collected are 10 exotic Chinese snacks you are afraid to eat.

1. Pre-mature chicken egg or Mao Jidan in Chinese is a snack popular in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu province. It is failing hatching egg which is usually boiled and eaten with salt.

2. Roasted rat – remove the internal organs and pluck hair, then roast it on fire.

3. Fried scorpion on a stick, looks horrendous! You can find this snack in food street of any city in China.

4. In some parts of China, people like to eat monkeys’ brain. It is said that it tastes like bean curd.

5. Silkworms are fried in oil before eating, it is said to be full of protein.

6. Whole roasted sparrow

7. Roasted frog

8. Sheep penis, Chinese especially like eating animal’s internal organs.

9. Stinky Tofu is a kind of fermented bean-curd which owns a strong odor. The snack can usually be found at night markets or road corners. The food are especially popular with many young Chinese girls.

10. “Pi Dan”, or known as preserved egg, could be found in most Chinese restaurant. Preserve eggs in a mixture of clay, ash, salt, lime and many traditional Chinese medicines, keep it for about 20 days until the yolk turns dark green and egg white becomes into translucent jelly. “Pidan” is listed as one of the most disgusting foods in the world by CNN, but many Chinese people like eating it.