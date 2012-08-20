China Whisper

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in China

Which is the most dangerous city in China? Through comparing each city’s crime, such as murder, robbery, rape, drug trafficking. Here we work out a list of cities with the highest crime rates in China.The list may changes each year according to different data.

#1. Liuzhou City, Guangxi Province. 广西柳州

#2. Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, 甘肃兰州

Due to complexity of urban population and ethnic people distribution, Lanzhou has been seen as an unsafe place by people.

#3. Shenzhen 深圳

Shenzhen is a migrant city. Because of the low municipal management level and a large amount of migrant workers, Shenzhen is a relatively violent city.

#4. Changsha, Hunan Province. 湖南省长沙市

Local peole like to eat spicy food, maybe that’s why they have hot temper.

#5. Harbin  哈尔滨  

Ice and snow make local people bold and uninhibited character. Of course, this kind of character is mixed with some kind of violence.

#6. Chongqing 重庆  

Chongqing people are easily offended, they tend to quarrel and fight often. That leaves bad impression to many people.

#7. Beijing 北京市

Beijingers like to bicker, but basically rarely fight.

#8. Guangzhou, Guangdong Province  广东省广州市

Guangzhou also has a large number of migrant population.

#9. Nanjing, Guangxi Province  广西南宁市


#10. Nanchong, Sichuan Province 四川南充市

Spread the love

5 Responses

  1. Sevaq2 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Wtf nigga? u serious, shenzhen is the safest. i lived for ten years and havent seen crime shit ever

    Reply
  2. Lina Xie says:
    December 12, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    As a local Cantonese (Chinese), I have to say this is a ridiculous article! I havelived in Guangzhou for 35 years and I have never seen a flight, let alone murders!

    Reply
  3. Johnnothy says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    I’ve lived in Changsha for nearly ten years and have seen two fights Lol. 6,000,000 people live there.
    In Portsmouth, UK you can see fights nearly everyday. Pop: 205,000 lol. And Portsmouth isn’t that dangerous as long as you don’t drink yourself stupid or hang around wasted people stealing their wives and girlfriends.

    This article is nonsense. Lol

    Reply
  4. Mohammad Malhas says:
    August 8, 2018 at 2:25 am

    What!!
    I have been in shenzhen for about two months and no!! i dont think it has to be listed here!

    Reply
  5. Alexis says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    What the fuck is this article ?
    I live in Liuzhou and it’s the safest place on earth I’ve been to… Even the stats say so ! Please change your bullshit article

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *