Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in China
Which is the most dangerous city in China? Through comparing each city’s crime, such as murder, robbery, rape, drug trafficking. Here we work out a list of cities with the highest crime rates in China.The list may changes each year according to different data.
#1. Liuzhou City, Guangxi Province. 广西柳州
#2. Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, 甘肃兰州
Due to complexity of urban population and ethnic people distribution, Lanzhou has been seen as an unsafe place by people.
#3. Shenzhen 深圳
Shenzhen is a migrant city. Because of the low municipal management level and a large amount of migrant workers, Shenzhen is a relatively violent city.
#4. Changsha, Hunan Province. 湖南省长沙市
Local peole like to eat spicy food, maybe that’s why they have hot temper.
#5. Harbin 哈尔滨
Ice and snow make local people bold and uninhibited character. Of course, this kind of character is mixed with some kind of violence.
#6. Chongqing 重庆
Chongqing people are easily offended, they tend to quarrel and fight often. That leaves bad impression to many people.
#7. Beijing 北京市
Beijingers like to bicker, but basically rarely fight.
#8. Guangzhou, Guangdong Province 广东省广州市
Guangzhou also has a large number of migrant population.
#9. Nanjing, Guangxi Province 广西南宁市
#10. Nanchong, Sichuan Province 四川南充市
Wtf nigga? u serious, shenzhen is the safest. i lived for ten years and havent seen crime shit ever
As a local Cantonese (Chinese), I have to say this is a ridiculous article! I havelived in Guangzhou for 35 years and I have never seen a flight, let alone murders!
I’ve lived in Changsha for nearly ten years and have seen two fights Lol. 6,000,000 people live there.
In Portsmouth, UK you can see fights nearly everyday. Pop: 205,000 lol. And Portsmouth isn’t that dangerous as long as you don’t drink yourself stupid or hang around wasted people stealing their wives and girlfriends.
This article is nonsense. Lol
What!!
I have been in shenzhen for about two months and no!! i dont think it has to be listed here!
What the fuck is this article ?
I live in Liuzhou and it’s the safest place on earth I’ve been to… Even the stats say so ! Please change your bullshit article