7 Things to Know before Teaching in China

Our comprehensive Guide to Teaching in China will undoubtedly answer most of the questions you have about moving to this exciting country to live and work. There are a few things it doesn’t mention, however, and that’s some of the most pivotal aspects of life here that you should know before you commit to the big move.

If you’re lucky enough to have happened upon this article before applying for a teaching job in China, or for your working Z Visa, you’ll be a step ahead of the rest.

What should you really know before you move to China to teach?

Here are our top 7 insider’s tips:

1. You really should visit China, as a tourist, before deciding if this is where you’d like to teach

You’d be surprised to learn how many teachers plan on teaching in China without ever having visited. We get it. The country is incredibly enticing although it is also immensely varied – before honing in on your dream destination, you ought to come experience it for yourself. Even our China Destinations Guides, which we’ve strived to pen with painstaking accuracy, can’t truly portray the feel of a place. At least not to you, personally. One person’s exciting city is another’s hectic nightmare and, likewise, you won’t really understand the beauty of a small, quaint, traditional Chinese village, until you feel it for yourself. If you can, come visit for a week or more and let your heart and soul decide if moving to China to teach is the right move for you.

2. Think of China more as a continent rather than a country

Nothing about China is homogeneous and the sheer size and population of the country ought to hint to this being an incredibly diverse place. That’s why it’s important you scout your intended teaching destination before you move, even if you’ve been to China before. This is a country of infinite nuances, cultures, cuisines and ethnicity and, in many ways, there are regions that are as foreign to one another as they may be to you. Fortunately, this is what makes living and travelling in China so very rewarding – on your vacation, simply choose a different province and it’s as if you’re (almost) in a totally different country. Rather than research what it’s like to live in China, for example, you should be researching what it’s like to live in X city and X province, instead.

3. There’s no such thing as ‘too much money’ in the bank

Yes, you may eventually be reimbursed for your flight, visa costs, medical costs and even accommodation costs, but that won’t be happening for a while – in some case, it can take 3 months for you to see your first paycheck, depending on the school’s payment schedule. This means the initial moving-to-China expense is yours to bear, to begin with. Don’t make the mistake of putting it all on a credit card with some sky-high interest – save as much as you can before you arrive so you’re not stressing about financials before your salary kicks off. Trust us, there’ll be plenty of new things to get stresses over, don’t make money issues one of them.

4. Book temporary accommodation for the first two weeks

You may read stories of teachers finding an ideal apartment as soon as they arrive in China but, just between us, these are exceptionally rare cases. Most teachers will spend over a week searching for and finding their ideal accommodation and this process doesn’t need to be stressful – as long as you have a safe and comfy abode to head to, initially. Whether it’s a hotel, hostel or serviced apartment, make sure you book reliable accommodation for your initial 1-2 weeks. If your employer is offering fully-paid or subsidized housing, we’d also recommend you spend the first 2 nights in a nearby hotel anyway – in case the apartment isn’t what it’s all cracked up to be, you’ll have a safety net to fall back on and, if it’s fine, you can still kick-off your adventure with a comfortable hotel-stay.

5. Make a shorter commute the main priority in your housing search

Short commutes to work are particularly pivotal in larger and more congested cities but can actually make a huge difference to your lifestyle, no matter where in China you are. That super-duper gorgeous apartment will lose its lustre if it’s so far out of town that it takes you 3hrs to get to and from the school. Our usual advice is to not live further than 30 mins away from the school, on foot, or just a 5-8-minute bus ride.

6. Pack right

Whilst you certainly don’t need to take your childhood photo-books to China and every single possession you own, you also don’t want to be absurdly minimal. There are some things you use and like that you simply won’t find in China and that includes clothing and accessories if you happen to be curvy and/or tall. Do some research of your must-have/use items and see if they’re available in China and do pack at least the essentials for all seasons.

7. Be tech and finance-ready

A VPN will be essential if you plan on continuing to access blocked services like Facebook and WhatsApp in China and this is something every foreigner installs on their phones/tablets/laptops before they even arrive. Of even greater importance, however, is ensuring you don’t leave with any outstanding debts.

Whilst you’ll have no problem opening up a bank account in China (where your teaching salary will be deposited) you will have issues transferring that money out of the country, electronically. If you can, take your savings with you when you move (up to USD 5,000 are allowed but do check prior to flying) and organize for a family member or close friend to be ready to receive your international wire transfers on your behalf, and deposit the money in your bank account back home. These wire transfers are time-consuming to organise so you probably won’t be doing them too often – that’s why it helps not to rely on your salary in China to pay off debts back home. Make sure you’re finance-ready before you even move!

