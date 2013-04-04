12 Differences Between Chinese Women and American Women
Chinese women are beautiful and so are American women. Actually, all women are beautiful. However, they have totally different thoughts and behaviours due to the disparity of culture and national conditions. Below are 12 differences between Chinese women and American women. Leave comment below and let me know what is on your mind.
1. American women share men’s life; Chinese women change and own men’s life.
2. For American women first-time sex is to abandon awkwardness; For Chinese women first sex is to devote their most valuable thing in life.
3. In the U.S., women always want to be husband`s friend; In China, women sometimes argue irrationally with men and sometimes become a happy concubine.
4. In the U.S., having sex with men will enhance women’s happiness; In China, having sex is considered by women as a lifetime devotion.
5. American women always believe that their husband is most handsome man in the world; In eyes of Chinese women, Korean movie stars and British football players are the most handsome men on the planet.
6. In the U.S., women call men “My dear”; In China, women call husband “Damn”.
7. American women do not deliberately ask his man to be kind to her; In China, women will say to men: Look, how good American men treat their wife.
8. American women always feel grateful to the man who is kind to her; Chinese women think it is natural that men should be kind to them, or else they may think you are taking advantage of her.
9. In the United States, after sexual love mostly she does not know how much money is in your pocket; In China, if a woman feels that you are a pauper, she doesn’t even say “hello” to you.
10. American women will enjoy acceleration fun in your luxury BMW car; While Chinese women sitting in your BMW car will belittle Buick car on the side.
11. American women do not refuse men who try to get close to her; Chinese women think that the men who try to get close to her must have some special purpose and want to take advantage of her or behave like a hooligan.
12. In the U.S., if you meet above-mentioned Chinese women, they must marry a useless American man and then write how happy her marriage is; In China, if you come across a Chinese woman who is like above-described American woman, she must be the gem, and you should cherish her.
I am totally convinced!
You know American and chinese are present allover the world.
Then it is quite impossible to happen to be friends with a chinese woman and rare for marriage!
I’m Chinese, and I think you’re right. Your article has caused a sensation in China, and many Chinese men are full of praise.
In fact, it is not only Chinese women who need improvement, but also Chinese people who need to learn from Americans.
I hope the friendship between China and the United States will last forever. The Chinese must also strive for self-improvement.
我是中国人，我认为你说得很有道理。你的文章在中国引起了轰动，许多中国男人都对此赞不绝口。
事实上，不仅中国女性需要改进，中国人也需要向美国人积极学习。
我希望中美两国之间的友谊长存不朽。中国人也定当自强不息。
American women look better, act better, and are better in any way that can be compared.
Ever been to China Tony & Author ? If so how long did you stay for, how local many women did you actually talk to beyond an awkward 你好. Do you speak Mandarin or Cantonese? Yes, in my years that I’ve been living in China, I’ve met some crazy gals. I’ve also met some amazing gals. It’s truly a shame we are still living in a world that people feel the need to compare each other to one another based on race and cultural upbringing, or even at all for that matter. You a just another spirit in this life, choosing to feed the fire of ignorance. Wouldn’t it be great if we could all bring our conscious compassion together to help extinguish this blaze.
The author is obvioulsy biased towards Chinese Woman and generalised ALL CHINESE woman in one. Show shallow. You think American woman is so perfect? Seriously, what kind of eggshell you living in?
Yes I agree my Chinese wife family wanted to marry her in China than here she’s nothing like this jerk is talking about
I am from China and I came to the United States for graduate school for about 3 and half a year. I made a lot of international friends from China and other countries, I made a lot of American friends as well, and I have met mean people from different countries as well. I have to say, people’s personality and view range largely despite culture and race. The author may know several American women and several Chinese women as he/she described, and summarized everyone else based on these people. There are about 660 million female in China, did you study and analyzed them all? There are 125.9 million adult women in the United States in 2014, did you get to know all of them?
Also, people from different cultures have different ways to express their love, just because you don’t understand it doesn’t mean those women don’t love their husband. Even individuals from the same culture have different love expressions. Plus, significant others is significant because they treat each other in a kind way that is different from treating everyone else, and express how they make each other happy. As long as it works for the couple and they are happy, it is not yours to judge.
I am a 60 year old American man. I have travelled to China frequently for over 30 years for work.
Does your wife know you cheated on her? So you had sex with someone half your age? Does she know that you have a wife in America? Do you have kids? If so do they know about your affairs with another woman? I know it’s none of my business but if your wife doesn’t know or your side-chick doesn’t know you should tell them. It’s disrespectful and rude if one of them doesn’t know about the other.
Dear Author and everyone,
Thanks for sharing your opinions here, I am Wendy, a Chinese woman. I have something to tell.
First, my teacher taught me, when wrote something. tried to tell the truth and gave the balanced views instead of biased opinions that were completely personal or heard from somewhere .
Second,foreign friends are very welcomed in China, as an English speaker, i often prepare to know a foreigner, to offer help when i can, because this is my country.I want to try my best to give you a good impression and memory about kind Chinese people. there is nothing to do with i am a easy woman.
Thirdly,what i want to say is, every culture,and each single person, build-up our interesting society.i would like to try my best to adopt everything in a new place, the weather,custom,people,food,lifestyle…… because it is the only way to be with them, and feel them. no judgment, no discrimination.
Lastly, believe it or not, you’re or will be treated the same way as you did to others. one of my English teacher Mark, he is a good looking man from Indiana USA, one day i told him”u r so handsome, many female students like you”, Mark said” Do they? but they don’t even KNOW me!” , i don’t know whether he has many random play girls or not, but very delighted to know that he values the spiritual communication. he gains my friendship eventially . i think i have his as well.
One of my personal experiences. i know most of u are enjoying flattering on the internet, there was a guy who left me a lust message in the chat room once, I gave a response”u r far away from your motherland,i do understand u might be lonely sometime,but please remember, u represent ur race,ur country,don’t give others the wrong opinion ! u can reach me if i can do anything for help, be good and take care. ” he disappeared.
for these bros who think the Chinese women are simple minded,stupid……,no matter what your nationality is, man. I only want to simply ask u few questions.
why do you always attract these kind of girls?
why do you go around with someone you look down to?
neither you nor the one-night stand partner take each other seriously,when you look back many years later, will u still value it as a great joy?
I have to agree that there are some girls need more lessons to improve, but they didn’t represent all.
if doubt, try me then!
This article was written by a Chinese man btw. China is producing iron maidens today because of the one child policy and also because of the responsibilities of taking care of parents or other family members as a solo child or only girl child. The other issue is material focus or wealth. Most the Chinese mainland women I meet, over 60% will run over me or compete with me to get anything. This self-focusness has become destructive and due to it, i find most Chinese women narcissistic and totally selfish, even more so if they have a family to care for or think about. Chinese-Malay, Chinese-Filipino, Vietnamese-Chinese, Chinese-Indonesian or Taiwanese and Chinese raised in the West are not so much like this to the same extent as Chinese from mainland China. The effects of communism are real. I also have to say that the manners of most mainland Chinese are poor. Its reelly disappointing – this with the self-drive to get ahead are unbearable for me to deal with. Some of the older Chinese women still have class or refinement but those days are over and East meets West only feeds the selfi-driven monster to materially get ahead and only think of themselves or themselves and their family. Substance of chatacter and skills is a past-time today as the real China has been lost. Here in New Zealand the highest population of immigrant sex workers are Chinese women. I think this gives a good indication of tje self-drive to get ahead and to do whatever it takes to get there- even if that means to sell yourself and your dignity along with it.
Hey brother, it’s because she’s 27 !! She’s young and maybe gave alot of thought to being with an older guy !! There are many classy, beautiful , elegant Chinese women closer to your age. I know , I met an amazing 52 year old, I’m 60. Try again brother
I got involved with a very attractive Chinese woman. She is much younger than me. I’m an American man 58 years old, she is only 27 years old. She was a waitress at a Chinese buffet. I “loved”her dearly, l still love her today! But she quit there and went back to New York. I did a lot for her! Last year on Valentine’s Day bought her a dozen of roses. Bought her a expensive Easter basket. I was nice to her. However these days I text her many a time n caller n nothing happens, why?
An American woman obviously wrote this article.
Chinese women are soft hearted and also take care of their loved once.
I am an American and have only dated American women. Just to clear things up for any Chinese women or men reading this, I must say that no American women are actually like this. The traits described in this article seem to be traits of a stereotypical 1950’s housewife from a movie or television show. Most American women are completely self-centered and quite superficial. They only talk about themselves, they love to talk about people behind their backs, and they constantly use their emotions as a weapon. When I say “use emotions as a weapon I mean that they will argue with you over nothing and will start crying if you argue back. Then if you comfort them, they will see it as a “victory” and will see you as less of a man for it. Sexually, they are usually open and almost always willing to try different things. However, they often see sex as a huge favor and will always expect something in return, whether or not they say it. They will withhold sex as a form of punishment. Overall, they are generally high-maintenance and bitchy. Not that all american women are like this, but I would say that the vast majority of them are. The american culture causes women to be treated much better than men when they are children. They receive constant praise and are always told they are beautiful. However, they are also told that they are oppressed and treated worse than men. So they end up being self-obsessed AND assume that their lives are somehow more difficult than everyone else’s. Anyway, this is not true of all american women. But most of them are like this. No idea what Chinese women are like, but I doubt its at all what the article says, because the author clearly has no clue about anything.
Another gem in the sexist post series. Fire Peter. Now.
I have been married to two American woman. Now i am married to a Chinese. I would never go back. My Chinese wife is better in all ways, even in bed.
We have good teamwork; happier attitude, we are both willing and able to compromise. She does not use sex as a means to get something.
Americans should get off their high horse. Most of you do not know much about China. You are afraid of China becoming a number one country, so you put them down any way you can. So blatantly typical.
chinese women are sluts for white men ….. TRUTH
Generally speaking, this article tells the truth. I say this as someone from China and have experience with both American women and Chinese women.
After being travelling to USA for more than 5 years and living in China for more than 2 years, I just can tell that someone here was heartbroken by a chinese girl… Obviously because the average north american has big difficulties to understand anything different to him, I see northamericans with big difficulties to understand a german, a french or an italian woman behaviour, I wonder if you even can understand british girls… so I imagine HOW difficult is for you guys to understand asian culture…
You know, folks…there are 4 billion people on this rock that speak English. Some of you need to join civilization. China really messed up by not teaching their children proper English (as well as Chinese) back in ’49. And don’t tell me they teach it there…I’ve seen their laughable methods. Wake-up China! No English means no future.
I”m an American married to a Chinese woman and I will tell you this 12 difference piece is highly Incorrect. The person that wrote it has, more than likely, never been to America (or just visited shortly) and, as their English writing skills are poor, are a Chinese woman themselves. There are good and bad in every culture..but I will tell you, generally, the Chinese woman wins, hands-down, over the American woman for one simple reason. They know they aren’t a man and conduct themselves in such a manner.
Explain this to me – IF American women, in your INSINUATION is such “a much Better catch”…why is there a movement RIGHT NOW in USA where Men Go His Own Way (MGHOW) / Men Go Their Own Way (MGTOW)? Yup, that’s the theme now – MGHOW / MGTOW/ They even have books, blogs, youtube dedicated to this movement rallying men to abandon American women especially.
As for The Chinese women that you described above, well they do exist..and guessed where they are found CONCENTRATED the most? BIG CITIES !!! Reason ? Coz they got influenced by the WESTERN /American MEDIA-CENTRIC culture, ie, the prevailing hegemony right now. Guess where did all these Sex & The City, Desperate Housewives, Jersey Shores, Kardashians, Lady GAGa, Lindsay Lohan, Madonna, Paris Hilton and loads more of these harlots and hell TV shows have in common? ALL from US of America!!
The Chinese women, as I see it, is VERY obviously guilty of of 1 thing. STUPIDITY! or shall i say GULLIBLE. Yes, they are dumb in that sense coz they WHite-worship and think that every thing that hails from the West is worthy of emulation. In fact Asians on a whole…the young generations especially, many thinks that. Take a look at K-Pop.
These sheeples has no freaking idea the whole USA media culture is a diabolical plan from the Illuminati to breakdown socio-culture of a nation to WEAKEN the peoples’ morality and spirituality.
The greatness of a nation lies in the FORTITUDE of its people and people with fortitude does not just happens in a vacuum. They are TAUGHT, DISCIPLINED and MOLDED first and foremost by the FAMILY, then the environment (institution, culture, etc) ie, the society it lives in. And women being the “Than Hand that rocks the cradle rocks the world” . Women.
And the Illuminati knew this damn well. You screw with the Women you screw the ENTIRE generation…and everything derail from there…and men get eunuchnized, emasculated, run away dad/ husband, deadbeat dads, etc = resentful women and vice-versa.
USA is currently, in comparison to her yesteryears, the most DEBAUCH generation…and we all know..carnal and debauch people are VERY EASILY manipulable and control….coz they are weak. Single parents, free sex, women’s right, feminism, all these crap lead to what it is today. An AVERAGE American woman in the 1940’s with her character, virtue, poise and grace put and average nowaday’s American woman to shame. Even more so if one is to take Chinese women fro that era compare to today’s Chinese women.
Go search out Illuminati, NWO..start with your US greenback..Novur Ordo Seclorum. It’s all there. White Women (EU & American women) are the first batch of idiots, followed by the rest of other culture/ ethnic. There are sources indicating in fact Switzerland is to legalised INCEST…go google it out.
Everybody say thank you to Illuminati, Freemasons all these esoteric Babylonian occult and Hollywood deserve a pat on its back for its hard work all these years..churning out whores and wanna-be whores.
The ONLY thing WORTHY of REAL comparison are women of TRUE spiritual upbringing..or at least some religious intones vs those of Anything-goes. I know many already cringing and cringe all you want. Be offended as you want. Go punch the computer screen if you see fit. You can argue, and bring in the drama or kick up a fiasco all you can but you can’t deny, there is quite a valid point here.
Let’s take Islam for instance, though there are many aspects I do not agree with that religion as I’m NOT Muslim, but as an observer, a Muslim girl (and i do NOT mean the whitewashed kind) in terms of character or virtue and morality can beat both heathen American/white and Asian. Even I, non-Muslim Asian woman has to admit it. Or take a Christian, or Buddhist or Hindu or Sikh (and the likes) woman vs a Secularist , both IRREGARDLESS of race/ethnicity, somehow the the one with religious /spiritual and moral endowment would be a better bet (UNLESS you chance upon those who are fakers, ie, in name only but do NOT practice their faith..then they are bad news).
So it’s NOT American vs Chinese. It’s MORAL and Spiritual teachings that is the gist. And you Admin , go get some wisdom…you sound…


Dont you think this article is kind of off. Did a “American women write this article” because she cannot be accepted by his own cultural men. Its kind of like saying “all chinese women date white men for money” that not true. This article doesn’t make any sense. Look it will work if both of you make the same amount of salary. I make thirty dollars an hour and I have enough for my half shared rent.
Asians women’s biggest mistake is dating a white guy ,because people criticize them about it. Its true Asian women’s love white men because they are tall and have good people skills. Chinese men aren’t very good with people skills and social skills. Chinese men is short, but i ‘m a Chinese women and i use to think british men are so fine looking , but after a while I regret. In many American movies , they shown films in cases where Chinese women are having sex with a white boy , while the wife is staying inside the house working. This article is discriminatory. If you go on youtube and look up” why white guys like Asian women you’ll see it right in front of you” its them that actually hit on us first, not Asian women.
Whoever wrote this sounded like he lost to a battle trying to sleep with a Chinese girl and wrote of out his egotistical frustration, expressing how much this girl won over him and failed to get what he wanted from her. Sad guy, must had his pride hurt. This article is more of sterotype that the writer believes is true to his perception that others see the same. Believing this article is true is like beliveing every nigga likes fried chicken, everyone in Jacksonville are Jaguars fan, or everyone in Texas likes Texas toast, or every Asian are Buddhist. Whats really true is this: every GIRL are the same when it comes to war of the sex, regardless of age and ethnics, they are attracted to men who are egotistically indifferent. That means, be a gentle and doesn’t give in to a girl request easily without being an ass. I’m sure a lot of females can agree to that last statement (: tsk. tsk. I’m Asian and Christian, dated many many girls of all ethnics. And I’m pulling in 9 and up. Gyeah
You’re wearing the nation coat and state something untrue.
Yeah ok I am sure all of this is right and because American women are so great America is the one country with more divorces in the whole fucking world. Funny the country with more laws benefiting women in case of divorce is also the country with most divorces HaHaHa I must laugh. The woman who wrote this was probably some lady who lost her husband to the better care of a Chinese woman.
Live without him now, you had your chance and you blew.
No, No, No. I have been married to an American and now a Chinese woman. Chinese women are generally much, much better wives. Some US women are okay but many have been trained to dislike and mistreat men. Why would you want that? My Chinese wife helps me and loves me. Life is tough. We help each other.
Well I dated a Chinese woman Many years ago , She was Essentially American Her parents were From China , I didn’t notice Much difference , She was very small and petite , Both types of women show similar traits , The traits the editor talk about border on the existing popularity of the ” Its about ME ME ME ” Culture of women in the USA , My Mom Said she went through it and realized it , I think the biggest problem has been for me … I think everyone has traits . Many of the traits the Author explains are totally unreal , American women also have varied traits , And days when they talk bad about others . Things in life drive people various directions . The women I have been with Generally find their dissatisfaction’s in life as if it is their purpose , I have worked with wealthy people and their women do the same ,The wife was fussing Issues of getting to the luxury boat they owned ,I could see the misery of the Husband whom was financially wealthy ,but harmoniously in Poverty and misery of zero value . Men and women seem to find their dissatisfactions , I wonder when we start to find our Happiness , With each other , With family ,With differences with our spouse ? But All Americans seem to find what we don’t have or aren’t happy with , To me it is the American Personality disorder
It is surprising how this discussion goes. It sounds like there is such a thing as “Chinese women”, all of them having same characteristics, and there is another, “American women”, all of which are also same, just different from Chinese. So, take it or leave it, one or another.
Actually, of course, each of the properties mentioned may be found in one group and another.
Nevertheless, there are definately some characteristics which distinguish Asian women, and Chinese particular, from Western ones, and Anglo-Sacsonian particularly.
First, the most obvious, the appearance. Almond shaped, shining dark eyes, long straight black hairs, little nose, mostly, slim, gracious figure.
This is obvious. But, in my opinion, there are inner, anatomical, physiological and emotional structures, which are less visible, but can be taken as unified charactderistics of Asian women vs Western ones.
Their vaginas tend to be tighter and more lubricated then Weaterner’s, particularly of latter have given at least one birth, let alone more.
They tend to see their womenhood as a mission, not entitlement. True, many, and Chinese in front of it, want to get high prtise for their femininity, but id they decide to sell it to you, they tend to sell all of it. They would not think, mostly, this as a business deal, in which the main thing is to get most, by giving least.
Now, the question is: how much is important to you the physical pleasure they can to deliver, and what prise you are willing to pay for this? Are you willing to handle their unpredictability? This is an individual decision.
With all due respect, this writer is clueless. I have dated both American and Chinese women, and Chinese women have much to offer an American man.
Sorry, but American women in general are not God’s gift to American men
as the writer portrays them.
I agree American women feel owed and are mostly ..what they said about the Chinese women sounds like author got hurt and rejected by Chinese women.
As a Chinese girl, i would say some point is true, but not all of Chinese girls, it is kind of racial discrimination, the editor described Chinese women like garbage and American women are best and perfect, don’t you think this article shows us the IQ of the editor? Ok i recognize i’m a little bit angry and say some bad thing to the editor. If you don’t really know what the truth is, please don’t judge it as your view. I’m not good at English, some sentence was wrong but I think it will make sense, thanks.
well ,the only truth is we chinese are too kind too to the arrogant people.we are used to say we are not good ,others are better .but the arrogant guys will never understant our true meanning is not we are really not good, but just modest.that is a genaral logic in our blood for thousand years .
We need to deal with each other as individuals, I am a white American with a Chinese Godfather. I like individual people not groups of people. In my opinion that thinking is very harmful
age of a culture does not matter… there are lots of culture that are much older than the American culture but that does not mean they are right age means nothing… after all the old cultures said the world if flat Americans have always said it is not…
Age means everything.
Don’t worry about that! Your English is better than the author of this article.
I have not been with an American women however I have been with a Chinese women.
The above perception of the Chinese women is correct. I will add about the constant worship of money, a lack of knowledge of basic love, small minded thinking and even putting down there own Chinese men. They love to sleep and think the universe revolves around themselves. Marry one and find out for yourselves.
Very high maintainence.
Women all over the world love money more than anything else. This is something that they all have in common.
basically, what to take from this article:
American women = absolute gem, while Chinese women are garbage.
no wonder I don’t read this site anymore ever since the ‘top blah blah blah crap’ started to appear, it downhill ever since.