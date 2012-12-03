Top 50 Most Common Chinese Names

China is one of the heavily populated country the world. Chinese names are interesting in that there are virtually infinite given names and a relatively small set of family names. However some names are still widely used around China. Below are top 50 most popular Chinese names for men and women.

Rankings; Chinese Names; Pinyin, Given Name Meaning; Gender ; No. of people with the same name

1 张伟 Zhang Wei (Great) – Male 290607

2 王伟 Wang Wei (Great) -Male 281568

3 王芳 Wang Fang (aromatous) – Female 268268

4 李伟 Li Wei (Great) -Male 260980

5 王秀英 Wang Xiu Ying (Elegant & brave) – Female 246737

6 李秀英 Li Xiu Ying (Elegant & brave) – Female 244637

7 李娜 Li Na (elegant) – Female 244223

8 张秀英 Zhang Xiu Ying (Elegant & brave) – Female 236266

9 刘伟 Liu Wei (Great) -Male 234352

10 张敏 Zhang Min (Quick) – Female 233708

11 李静 Li Jing (Quiet) – Female 232686

12 张丽 Zhang Li (Beautiful) – Female 232533

13 王静 Wang Jing (Quiet) – Female 231914

14 王丽 Wang Li (Quiet) – Female 226724

15 李强 Li Qiang (Strong) -Male 223950

16 张静 Zhang Jing (Quiet) – Female 221483

17 李敏 Li Min (Quick) – Female 213606

18 王敏 Wang Min (Quick) – Female 213603

19 王磊 Wang lei (Rock pile) -Male 209757

20 李军 Li Jun (Army) -Male 199772

21 刘洋 Liu Yang (Ocean) – Female 199642

22 王勇 Wang Yong (Brave) -Male 198720

23 张勇 Zhang Yong (Brave) -Male 197859

24 王艳 Wang Yan (Glamorous) – Female 194371

25 李杰 Li Jie (Hero) -Male 191759

26 张磊 Zhang Lei (Rock pile) -Male 191065

27 王强 Wang Qiang (Strong) -Male 190266

28 王军 Wang Jun (Army)-Male 189999

29 张杰 Zhang Jie (Hero)-Male 189117

30 李娟 Li Juan (Beautiful) – Female 187701

31 张艳 Zhang Yan (Glamorous) – Female 181752

32 张涛 Zhang Tao (Wave)-Male 177993

33 王涛 Wang Tao (Wave) -Male 177978

34 李明 Li Ming (Bright) -Male 177898

35 李艳 Li Yan (Glamorous) – Female 176676

36 王超 Wang Chao (Overtake) -Male 174891

37 李勇 Li Yong (Brave) -Male 173615

38 王娟 Wang Juan (Beautiful) – Female 171785

39 刘杰 Liu Jie (Hero)-Male 166929

40 王秀兰 Wang Xiu Lan (Elegant orchid) – Female 166111

41 李霞 Li Xia (Red clouds) – Female 165189

42 刘敏 Liu Min (Quick) – Female 164133

43 张军 Zhang Jun (Army) -Male 162773

44 李丽 Li Li (Beautiful) – Female 162497

45 张强 Zhang Qiang (Strong)-Male 159914

46 王平 Wang Ping (Peaceful)-Male 155617

47 王刚 Wang Gang (Hard)-Male 154600

48 王杰 Wang Jie (Hero) -Male 154113

49 李桂英 Li Gui Ying (Cassiabarktree Hero) – Female 153218

50 刘芳 Liu Fang (Fragrant) – Female 152189

Besides the above 50 common Chinese names, there are also a lot of other popular Chinese names. You may find the Wikipedia article to learn more about Chinese names.