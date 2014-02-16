Top 15 Funny Posters of China Great Leap Forward

China Whisper

The Great Leap Forward of China was an economic and social campaign of the Communist Party of China from 1958 to 1961. The campaign aimed to transform the country from an agricultural economy into a modern communist society through fast industrialization, and collectivization, so that by 1988, China would have an economy that rivalled America.

In pursuit of the goals, local leaders competed with one another to see who could create the most products, and many leaders over-reported their harvests to their superiors. The posters all come from the period between 1958 and 1961 which reflect this phenomenon.

1. The commune is like a gigantic dragon, production is visibly awe-inspiring.
Great Leap Forward 1

2. Each commune’s grain output can reach to ten thousands Jin (斤,0.5 kilogram) per Mu (亩,0.167 acre); all people celebrate good harvest year together.

3. Let high mountain bow its neck and river give way.

4. China would overtake Britain in production of steel within 15 years (in 1972).

5. A wall painting during China Great Leap Forward: A radish is over 1,000 jin (1jin = 0.5km) and even two donkeys can’t pull it up.

Great Leap Forward 56. Chinese propaganda poster of the Great Leap Forward showing a giant white gourd

Great Leap Forward 067. Fat pigs are bigger than elephants; one pig’s meat is enough for the entire commune to eat for half a year.

Great Leap Forward 078.  A giant Chinese cabbage

Great Leap Forward 000089. Giant ears of wheat and corn cob, transport to Beijing to meet Chairman Mao.

Great Leap Forward 910. The commune’s fishpond

Great Leap Forward 1-1011. Production of grains was like rockets shooting into the sky

Great Leap Forward 1112. The people’s commune is good, happiness will last for ten thousand years.

Great Leap Forward 1213. What a big corn cob!

Great Leap Forward 1314. Crossing the Yellow River while sitting in a peanut.

Great Leap Forward 1415. Rice and corn form a colorful bridge; Monkey King says it is South Sky Gate; commune members laugh loudly; saying it is our happiness gate.

Great Leap Forward 15What do you think of  these posters. Please leave your comments below.

2 Responses

  1. Grant says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:09 am

    These propaganda posters mask a sinister, hidden truth, that in reality there was mass starvation under the Great Leap Forward, not plentiful food. The worse it got, the bigger the cover up was, and these posters are part of the callous cover up of the 40 million dead. There is nothing cute about them.

    Reply
  2. Tom Allen says:
    January 9, 2015 at 10:45 pm

    I like them!

    Reply

