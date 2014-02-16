Top 15 Funny Posters of China Great Leap Forward

The Great Leap Forward of China was an economic and social campaign of the Communist Party of China from 1958 to 1961. The campaign aimed to transform the country from an agricultural economy into a modern communist society through fast industrialization, and collectivization, so that by 1988, China would have an economy that rivalled America.

In pursuit of the goals, local leaders competed with one another to see who could create the most products, and many leaders over-reported their harvests to their superiors. The posters all come from the period between 1958 and 1961 which reflect this phenomenon.

1. The commune is like a gigantic dragon, production is visibly awe-inspiring.



2. Each commune’s grain output can reach to ten thousands Jin (斤,0.5 kilogram) per Mu (亩,0.167 acre); all people celebrate good harvest year together.

3. Let high mountain bow its neck and river give way.

4. China would overtake Britain in production of steel within 15 years (in 1972).

5. A wall painting during China Great Leap Forward: A radish is over 1,000 jin (1jin = 0.5km) and even two donkeys can’t pull it up.

6. Chinese propaganda poster of the Great Leap Forward showing a giant white gourd

7. Fat pigs are bigger than elephants; one pig’s meat is enough for the entire commune to eat for half a year.

8. A giant Chinese cabbage

9. Giant ears of wheat and corn cob, transport to Beijing to meet Chairman Mao.

10. The commune’s fishpond

11. Production of grains was like rockets shooting into the sky

12. The people’s commune is good, happiness will last for ten thousand years.

13. What a big corn cob!

14. Crossing the Yellow River while sitting in a peanut.

15. Rice and corn form a colorful bridge; Monkey King says it is South Sky Gate; commune members laugh loudly; saying it is our happiness gate.

