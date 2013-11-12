Top 10 Most Well-known Chinese Gods and Goddesses
China is an ancient country full of mysteries in which many Chinese deities and immortals can be found. The ancient Chinese believed in these gods, goddesses, magical beings, dragons, and ghosts and prayed to them for help. Below is a list of the 10 most famous gods and goddesses in Chinese mythology with their images.
1. Guanyin 观音
Guanyin, also known as Guanyin Pusa, is Chinese “Goddess of Mercy”. She is considered to always help the distressed and hungry and gives comfort and aid wherever it is needed. Among all the Buddhist bodhisattvas, Guanyin is the most well-known one in China and liked by both young and old people.
2. Jade Emperor 玉皇大帝
Jade Emperor (or Yuhuang Dadi in mandarin Chinese) is considered the highest deity ruling the universe in Chinese world. In Chinese mythological stories, he controls all gods from the Buddhist and Taoist and other religions. Jade Emperor is worshipped by ordinary Chinese people throughout all China.
3. Wangmu Niangniang 王母娘娘
Wangmu Niangniang, or the Queen Mother of the West, is the highest goddess and is the wife of the Jade Emperor in Taoism. She commands all female gods and is also a god of happiness and longevity and has magic pills which can make people live forever. She owns a Heavenly Peach Garden in which magic peach trees grow. The peach can make people perpetually young.
4. Yan Wang 阎王
Yan Wang is Chinese king of death who commands all the gods of the underworld. He has a filing book which records the life and death of every person. He gives appropriate punishment according to the conduct of each’s acts during his lifetime.
5. Long Wang 龙王
Long Wang, or Dragon King, is the king of the sea. He rules his own royal court and commands all creatures in water. The Dragon King also controls the rain and winds and can bring rainfall to the earth according to the order of Jade Emperor.
6. Nüwa 女娲
Nüwa is the Chinese goddess who created human beings. It was said she moulded yellow mud into a figure like her, which was then alive and became the first human being. Nüwa is also known for mending the sky with five-coloured stones.
7. Nezha 哪吒
Nezha is a great teen deity in Chinese mythology. Nezha was most well-known for assisting Jiang Ziya against the Shang Dynasty in the 16th-century Chinese novel Fengsheng Yanyi. In Journey to the West, Nezha was a general of the heaven. She fought the Monkey King and helped him defeat powerful demons.
8. The Eight Immortals 八仙
The Eight Immortals are a group of legendary immortals in Chinese mythology. Each Immortal has his/her own power tool to bestow life or destroy evil. They live on five islands in the east China’s Bohai Sea including the famous Penglai Island in Shandong province.
9. Caishen 财神
Caishen is god in charge of wealth in Chinese mythology. Chinese people especially businessmen often offer sacrifices to Caishen at home or shops, hoping to become richer with the help of the god. He is usually depicted in red clothes holding a golden rod.
10. Chang’e 嫦娥
Chang’e is the Chinese goddess of the Moon and the wife of Hou yi, a hero who shot nine suns in the ancient mythology of China. During the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn festival, Chinese people usually offer mooncakes and stare at the moon in hopes of seeing her.
Hi,I m from india.want to know about Chinese god…if any Indian can guide me,8839855390
Hey What about Menshen? Isn’t she really important??
I have a ststue that I’m trying to figure out who it is. Can someone help me?
what the statue look like?
My favorite goddesses are Chang’e and Wangmu Niangniang.
Ni Hao.🙋🙋🙋🙋
I am from india. (INDIAN GIRL)
I like the godess ‘CHANG’E’, God CASHIE.
and Godess ‘GUYANYIN’
M K Gupta
In my palm by the natural lines it was written”神” the “SHEN” as it was said the SHEN will come again in the living world to give Blessings .good health.wealth to his followers.
to contact my Whatsapp./+918717993845
Thanks.
I recently bought two old Chinese resin sculptures . I cant identify them. I would like to know their names and history.I request the learned fans to contact my Whatsapp./Viber +919037432226.
Thanks.
Nezha is a boy btw.
My girlfriend has a very large statue of a female Chinese goddess, she told me the name but forgot. I want to say Le Quan. Not sure if that is right but she is resting in a very peaceful position. ??
A list of famous Chinese Gods that don’t have Sun Wukong aka Monkey God is bullshit.
Well sun wukong was mostly depicted as a demon trickster that was selfish and wrecked havoc in both heaven and earth in most stories he was involved in, so why would he be on a list made for deities that were actually worshipped and praised.
I don’t think Wukong is actually a god, he was born/hatched then ate a shit load of peaches to gain immortality, I don’t think he is worshipped but he definitely is very popular.
I am collector from Greece.I have a embroidery embossed silk antique artwork dimensions 1,90 X 1,12 meters. Depicts a mythical person-China God in field. Please let me know at what mail or fax to send pictures to be informed what mythical person is. My email is: mkotidis@hotmail.com Thank you
Long Wang
Hi have been collecting Chinese carved wooden figures gods/ fishermen for a few years would like to find out who there are ?
Could you recommend a book
Thanks Glyn