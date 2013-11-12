China Whisper

Top 10 Most Well-known Chinese Gods and Goddesses

China is an ancient country full of mysteries in which many Chinese deities and immortals can be found. The ancient Chinese believed in these gods, goddesses, magical beings, dragons, and ghosts and prayed to them for help. Below is a list of the 10 most famous gods and goddesses in Chinese mythology with their images.

1. Guanyin 观音

Guanyin

Guanyin, also known as Guanyin Pusa, is Chinese “Goddess of Mercy”. She is considered to always help the distressed and hungry and gives comfort and aid wherever it is needed. Among all the Buddhist bodhisattvas, Guanyin is the most well-known one in China and liked by both young and old people.

2. Jade Emperor 玉皇大帝

Jade Emperor

Jade Emperor (or Yuhuang Dadi in mandarin Chinese) is considered the highest deity ruling the universe in Chinese world. In Chinese mythological stories, he controls all gods from the Buddhist and Taoist and other religions. Jade Emperor is worshipped by ordinary Chinese people throughout all China.

3. Wangmu Niangniang 王母娘娘

Wangmu Niangniang

Wangmu Niangniang, or the Queen Mother of the West, is the highest goddess and is the wife of the Jade Emperor in Taoism. She commands all female gods and is also a god of happiness and longevity and has magic pills which can make people live forever. She owns a Heavenly Peach Garden in which magic peach trees grow. The peach can make people perpetually young.

4. Yan Wang 阎王

Yan Wang

Yan Wang is Chinese king of death who commands all the gods of the underworld. He has a filing book which records the life and death of every person. He gives appropriate punishment according to the conduct of each’s acts during his lifetime.

5. Long Wang 龙王

Long Wang

Long Wang, or Dragon King, is the king of the sea. He rules his own royal court and commands all creatures in water. The Dragon King also controls the rain and winds and can bring rainfall to the earth according to the order of Jade Emperor.

6. Nüwa 女娲

nvwa

Nüwa is the Chinese goddess who created human beings. It was said she moulded yellow mud into a figure like her, which was then alive and became the first human being. Nüwa is also known for mending the sky with five-coloured stones.

7. Nezha 哪吒

nezha

Nezha is a great teen deity in Chinese mythology. Nezha was most well-known for assisting Jiang Ziya against the Shang Dynasty in the 16th-century Chinese novel Fengsheng Yanyi. In Journey to the West, Nezha was a general of the heaven. She fought the Monkey King and helped him defeat powerful demons.

8. The Eight Immortals 八仙

The Eight Immortals
The Eight Immortals are a group of legendary immortals in Chinese mythology.  Each Immortal has his/her own power tool to bestow life or destroy evil. They live on five islands in the east China’s Bohai Sea including the famous Penglai Island in Shandong province.

9. Caishen 财神

caishen

Caishen is god in charge of wealth in Chinese mythology. Chinese people especially businessmen often offer sacrifices to Caishen at home or shops, hoping to become richer with the help of the god. He is usually depicted in red clothes holding a golden rod.

10. Chang’e 嫦娥

chang e

Chang’e is the Chinese goddess of the Moon and the wife of Hou yi, a hero who shot nine suns in the ancient mythology of China. During the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn festival, Chinese people usually offer mooncakes and stare at the moon in hopes of seeing her.

  1. Rp says:
    July 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Hi,I m from india.want to know about Chinese god…if any Indian can guide me,8839855390

    Reply
  2. Gabby says:
    March 20, 2019 at 1:42 am

    Hey What about Menshen? Isn’t she really important??

    Reply
  3. Donna says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:55 am

    I have a ststue that I’m trying to figure out who it is. Can someone help me?

    Reply
  4. American says:
    November 1, 2018 at 3:29 am

    My favorite goddesses are Chang’e and Wangmu Niangniang.

    Reply
  5. Satita Rabba Pal says:
    June 27, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Ni Hao.🙋🙋🙋🙋
    I am from india. (INDIAN GIRL)
    I like the godess ‘CHANG’E’, God CASHIE.
    and Godess ‘GUYANYIN’

    Reply
  6. MKGupta says:
    June 17, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    M K Gupta
    In my palm by the natural lines it was written”神” the “SHEN” as it was said the SHEN will come again in the living world to give Blessings .good health.wealth to his followers.
    to contact my Whatsapp./+918717993845
    Thanks.

    Reply
  7. Ashok Shenoy says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I recently bought two old Chinese resin sculptures . I cant identify them. I would like to know their names and history.I request the learned fans to contact my Whatsapp./Viber +919037432226.
    Thanks.

    Reply
  8. bob says:
    November 3, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Nezha is a boy btw.

    Reply
  9. Babs says:
    October 15, 2017 at 1:25 am

    My girlfriend has a very large statue of a female Chinese goddess, she told me the name but forgot. I want to say Le Quan. Not sure if that is right but she is resting in a very peaceful position. ??

    Reply
  10. Sun Wukong says:
    August 2, 2017 at 12:47 am

    A list of famous Chinese Gods that don’t have Sun Wukong aka Monkey God is bullshit.

    Reply
    • Justacomment says:
      September 25, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      Well sun wukong was mostly depicted as a demon trickster that was selfish and wrecked havoc in both heaven and earth in most stories he was involved in, so why would he be on a list made for deities that were actually worshipped and praised.

      Reply
    • Shi di fu says:
      January 5, 2019 at 2:32 am

      I don’t think Wukong is actually a god, he was born/hatched then ate a shit load of peaches to gain immortality, I don’t think he is worshipped but he definitely is very popular.

      Reply
  11. maik says:
    February 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I am collector from Greece.I have a embroidery embossed silk antique artwork dimensions 1,90 X 1,12 meters. Depicts a mythical person-China God in field. Please let me know at what mail or fax to send pictures to be informed what mythical person is. My email is: mkotidis@hotmail.com Thank you

    Reply
  12. Bien Dong says:
    January 5, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Long Wang

    Reply
  13. Glyn says:
    May 26, 2015 at 9:26 pm

    Hi have been collecting Chinese carved wooden figures gods/ fishermen for a few years would like to find out who there are ?
    Could you recommend a book
    Thanks Glyn

    Reply

