Top 10 Most Cruel Foods in China

Today. people in most regions of China are eating “normal” food. However, lots of of “cruel” dishes can still be found in some regions and all these dishes involve the torture of animals. The level of its cruelty may shock you greatly and these 10 astonishing dishes are as follows:

No. 1 Monkey Brain

Monkey Brain is a precious traditional Chinese food ingredient, one of Eight Rare Ingredients.

Monkey brain is usually eaten raw. First prepare a dining table with a hole in its middle and the size of the hole can just allow the monkey head to get through. When the monkey pokes its head out of the desktop, the diners will break its skull, pour hot oil, and then use a silver spoon to dig out it brains for eating. At this time the monkey has not yet died, and still keeps on screaming.

No. 2 Feng Gan Ji

Feng Gan Ji, whose literal meaning is “wind dried chicken,” is a traditional Tibetan dish.

To make this dish, the person must be sophisticated enough to deal with the chicken. The master will pluck its feathers, take out entrails, insert seasonings, sew it up and then hang in wind to make it dry, all these have to be done at tremendous speed. At this time the chicken is still alive, and cooing in the wind.

No. 3 Long Xu Feng Zhao

Long Xu Feng Zhao is a very exquisite dish, “Long Xu” meas barbels of live carp fish, and “Feng Zhao” means a piece of lean meat in the middle of the palm of a live chicken. It is said that one dish needs hundreds of carps and dozens of chickens. The detailed cooking method is unknown.

No.4 Roasted Duck Claws

First a slightly heated iron plate will be prepared with some seasonings on it. Then a live duck will be placed on it with a fire below to heat the plate. The duck will keep walking and then jumping as the temperature gets high. Finally when the claws are done they will be cut off for eating.

No.5 Hot Soup Turtle

Put a live turtle into seasoned soup and heat slowly. As the temperature gets high, the turtle would drink the soup to cool itself down. When the soup gets hotter, the turtle struggles and creates enjoyment for the dinners. Finally the turtle is slowly boiled to death, when it is done it will be eaten together with the soup.

No. 6 Huo Jiao Lu (Fresh Donkey)

Huo Jia Lu literally means “Live Braying Donkey”. The donkey has its legs tied up and its body placed down, then the chef cuts its raw meat and cook it very fast and then serve at once. When diners eat it quietly the animal is still braying painfully.

No. 7 San Zhi Er (Three Screams)

First prepare a plate of newborn mice and a plate of sauce(Salt and pepper, hoisin sauce or other seasonings you like). When dinners use chopsticks to seize the baby mouse it would give out a scream first. when put it into the seasonings, the second scream, and when put into mouth, the last scream.

The recipe is very simple, but only those diners with great courage can enjoy this dish.

No. 8 Zui Xia (Shrimps in Alcohol)

Put fresh-water shrimp into a strong liquor to make it drunken, these drunken shrimp are often eaten alive. Eaters can not only taste the delicious shrimp, but also enjoy the wine aroma at the same time.

No. 9 Crispy Goose Gut

Choose a tender-fleshed goose, use a knife to draw a circle along its anus, insert index finger into the anus, then rotate and pull out, you will get the freshest gut for cooking.

No. 10 Grilled Little Lamb

Put a parturient sheep on charcoal fire, when the sheep is done, take the little lamb out of its belly, it is said the lamb mutton is very tender and crispy.