Top 10 Countries That Love (and Hate) China the Most

With the fast development of China’s economy, more and more people begin to believe that China will supplant the U.S. as the world’s dominant superpower, and people all over the world start to shift their focus to China. What does the world think of China? Below are countries that like and dislike China most, according to the surveys on 39 nations conducted by Pew in 2013.

Here are the 10 countries where people have the most favorable opinions of the China. China always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin. So that’s why Pakistanis like China most.

Pakistan (81%)

Malaysia (81%)

Kenya (78%)

Senegal (77%)

Nigeria (76%)

Indonesia (70%)

Ghana (67%)

Brazil (65%)

Tunisia (63%)

Chile (62%)

Below are the top 10 countries that hate China the most. The Japanese has the most negative view toward China – 95% of Japanese dislike China. Territorial disputes and historical problems are the two most important factors.

Japan (95%)

Turkey (73%)

U.S. (73%)

Italy (72%)

Germany (72%)

Czech Rep. (66%)

Israel (62%)

Jordan (60%)

France (58%)

Canada (57%)

