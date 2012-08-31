Top 10 Chinese Kung Fu Actors

Kung Fu, also known as Chinese martial arts, has been an important part of Chinese culture for thousands of years. This culture also cultivated a lot of internationally-known Kung Fu actors, Now let us see who are the 10 best Chinese Kung Fu actors ever?

1. Bruce Lee 李小龙

Born in 1940, the year of the dragon in Chinese zodiac, Bryce Lee is the first actor that enables foreigners to have a direct understanding of Chinese martial arts. It can be said that he himself is an immortal Kung Fu legend. His famous Kung Fu films you should see include Shanghai Affairs, Fist Of Fury, etc.

2. Jackie Chan 成龙

Jackie Chan is one of the world’s most well-known action star. He shows audience various fighting styles with different weapons and stunts. He had starred in many action films , Drunken Master, Snake in Eagle’s Shadow, Rush Hour series, Police Story are his most Kung Fu movies.

3. Jet Li 李连杰

Born in Beijing in 1963, Jet Li began studying Chinese martial arts as early as the age of 8. Li once won the championship for six consecutive years during the National Wushu Contest. His famous Kung Fu films include The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor, The Warlords, Fearless and Hero.

4. Donnie Yen 甄子丹

Donnie Yen was born in Guangdong province, China in 1963. He won the gold medal at the World Martial Arts Championship. With excellent martial arts skills, he is called by the major media as “The Strongest of the Universe.” He starred in major films such as Dragon Tiger Gate, Geri situation.

5. Sammo Hung 洪金宝

Sammo Hung, born in 1952, is known for his work in many martial arts and action films in Hong Kong. He has been a fight choreographer for many stars such as Jackie Chan, King Hu, and John Woo. He also starred in lots of Kung Fu films like Ip Man, Tai Chi Hero, Kung Fu Hustle and The Game of Death.

6. Chiu Man-Cheuk 赵文卓

Chiu Man-Cheuk is a Chinese actor and martial artist. He is best known for playing the role of Chinese folk hero Wong Fei-hung in the film Once Upon a Time in China .

7. Yuen Biao 元彪

Yuen Biao is a Hong Kong actor and martial artist. He is good at acrobatics and Chinese Kung Fu and has worked on more than 80 movies as actor, stuntman or action director. He starred in movies such as The Prodigal Son and Jackie Chan’s Project A.

8. Michelle Yeoh 杨紫琼

Michelle Yeoh, born on 6 August 1963. is well-known in the world for her roles in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies as Wai Lin, and the Academy Award-winning Chinese-language martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

9. Jacky Wu 吴京

Wu Jing, born on April 3, 1974, sometimes known as Jacky Wu, is a Chinese martial artist, actor and director. His most famous films include the 1996 film Tai Chi Boxer and 2006 film Fatal Contact.

10. Chin Siu Ho 钱小豪

Chin Siu Ho, born in 1963, is a famous Hong Kong actor and Kung Fu artist. He is most well-known for acting together with Jet Li in The Tai-Chi Master and Fist of Legend.