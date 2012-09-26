Top 10 Best Nightclubs in Beijing to Meet Girls

When darkness falls, meeting beautiful women in bars is a fantastic thing. One of the ideal places to meet girls is a nightclub because it is where women—especially single ones—go to relax, hangout, and have a good time. In addition, nightclubs provide the right ambiance for dancing, drinking, and meeting beautiful ladies. What are the best night clubs to meet girls in Beijing? Here is a list of 10 best nightclubs for reference.

1. SUZIE WONG

In Club Suzie Wong you can enjoy their excellent selection of relaxed, inviting music, comfortable atmosphere and their attentive staff. Its decor recovers the classic style，taking you back luxury fantasy in old days. Suzie Wong is a place where both the women and the men take pride in their appearance; women and men are dressed up as witch, angel, nurse, corpse, cat girl etc., You may drink bloody cocktails and at the same time flirt with “Snow Princess”. It looks like a sweet dream in Suzie Wong, and everyone hopes not to be awaked anymore.

Address : West Gate of Chaoyang Park, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 8:00pm – 3:00am

Phone : 86-10-65003377

2.MIX



MIX at Beijing Workers’ Stadium is not only the country’s largest nightclub, but also a good place to meet elegant girls. Its fashionable decoration makes you feel like in an American style nightclub.

MIX is divided into three halls, each hall has different characteristics. Just like its name, people here come from variable countries. In MIX people can enjoy pure hip-hop music, brilliant lighting effects and crazy atmosphere.

Address : Inside Workers Stadium north gate, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 8:00pm – 5:00am

Phone : 86-10-65302889

3. Babyface

Babyace introduces the “lounge club” concept and has changed the whole pattern of Beijing’s nightclubs. Unlike several other nightclubs, its layout is very international so people will be in the mood for dance. Music is Babyface’s soul! Its fast-paced house music makes people always want to dance.

Address : 6 Gongti Xilu Gongti West Gate, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 8:00pm – 5:00am

Phone : 86-10-65519081

4.Angel Club

The club features top lighting effects, large dance floor, a huge bar and many serving stations. One lounge is for dancing and every night there are hot dance performances, the other one is for private parties. Angel Club is owned by a Chinese celebrity, so guests here can always meet some famous stars and models. At the weekends you will find some special-themed parties at Angel Club.

Address : No. 6 Gongti Xi Lu, ChaoYang, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 8:30pm – 5:00am

Phone : 86-10-65528888

5.COCO BANANA

Coco Banana features the latest, and very danceable music. In terms of decoration, coco is small, but very delicate. Many other nightclubs are decorated in red while COCO presents you stylish white color everywhere, white leather sofa, a white bar, and white columns. Coco’s one of the city’s busiest clubs and a good place to see the how China’s high income white-collars to splash their cash here.

Address: 8 Gongti Xi Lu Gongti,Chaoyang

Open Time: 8pm-late daily

Phone : 86-10-8599-9999

6. Cargo Club

Cargo has shiny black décor and flashy lights similar to Mix. On the dance floor, the most advanced lighting systems and colorful LED wall will bring you an unprecedented intoxicated feeling. Cargo excels is its music and atmosphere. A resident Taiwanese DJ will bring a new vibe to the club that gets the crowd really going.

Address: 6 Gongti Xilu, Chaoyang District

Open Time: Daily 8pm-late

Phone: 86-10-6551 6898/78

7.PROPAGANDA

PROPAGANDA is one of the hottest new nightclubs in Beijing. Its main floor is a great place to enjoy some drinks and meet new friends. Downstairs floor is the place for crazy dancing lovers. Lady’s Night party on Thursday is the best place to go on Thursday. You will see various beauties of different skin colors from all over the world, their passion creates an exotic atmosphere that makes you feel like being abroad.

Address : Huaqingjiayuan, Haidian, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 8:00pm – 5:30am

Phone : 86-10-62863679

8. VICS

VICS nightclub offers a unique clubbing experience for party-goers. VICS’s popularity is attributed to its music, it always features hip hop music and is considered the best place to enjoy hip pop in Beijing. VICS is an international club and one third of its customer’s foreigners.

Address : Inside Workers Stadium north gate, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 7:00pm – 4:00am

Phone : 86-10-65936215

9. CUTIE CLUB

CUTIE CLUB is located in Beijing’s most bustling Worker’s Stadium area. The club has luxury VIP rooms, attractive booth and dozens of scattered stands, which can meet demands of different customers. Here dazzling lights, pounding house and hip-hop beats will give party-goers a fantastic night.

Address: 8 Gongti Xilu, Chaoyang District

Open Time: Daily 9pm-late

Phone: 86-10-6552 9988

10.Tango Club

Tango is not only a club, a KTV, or a lovely bar, it is also a lifestyle that brings relaxation and tastes to everyone here. Here lights, mirrors, gentle music, tasty drinks and sexy girls, all these create dreamlike world. Tango has attracted lots of world famous DJs to play in Beijing such as Sash, Paul Van Dyk and so on.

Address : South Gate of Ditan Park, Beijing

Open Time : Daily 8:00pm – 5:00am

Phone : 86-10-64282288

Of course there are some other nightclubs like Tang Club, Club Oasis, Club China Doll, ect to to meet sexy Chinese women. You can choose the best nightclub when you travel to Beijing.