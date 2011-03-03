30 Thousand Yuan “Group Buy” Vietnamese Bride
Right now, group-buying is very popular. However, have you heard of group buying brides? Recently, in Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, a so-called “Vietnamese brides blind dating group” appeared – just pay 30 thousand Yuan, registers can take a beautiful young Vietnamese bride home.
How to “group buy Vietnamese brides?” Does it violate laws and regulations? Why are “Vietnamese brides” always a fever? What commercial interest is hidden behind? Reporter has more about this, check it out.
Even one man can “group buy Vietnamese bride.”
In Yuyao forum, reporter found the post named “hot application for Vietnamese blind dating group ” which said: The company will introduce pure and beautiful Vietnamese girl around the age of 18-25 years; The Chinese man has to be single, have a steady minimum monthly income 2000 Yuan or more), has house, healthy and will love his future wife.
Journalist telephoned their office in Yuyao with the identity of customer, the company head surnamed Deng told the reporter that the girls mainly come from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The company contacts directly with the local “support mother” in Vietnam. And they make sure that the Vietnamese bride is from a respectable family.
So, how to group buy brides with this so called “Vietnamese brides bind dating group”? Mr Deng said that they mainly organize blind date for Chinese single men to Vietnamese women, arrange the wedding, and deal with various procedures.
“One person is also ok, our company will help you get Vietnam visa and he can go there at any time! We can arrange you to take a train from Nanning to Vietnam and our local staff will receive you there, language is absolutely not a problem! ”
Mr. Deng tried to dispel all the concerns of journalist, he said he has recently organized a dozen of people to the Vietnam for blind dating, and each customer can choose from 20-year-old beautiful Vietnamese girls.
When asked what if the bride run away in China after marriage? Deng said they could provide “Guarantee period” and customer would pick another satisfied bride for free within a certain period of time. “One worker in the Ningbo port has married a Vietnamese girl. You man in Hangzhou also can get one!”
When reporter asked the two men’s cases, they refused to offer with excuse of protecting customer privacy.
Can man really marry a Vietnamese bride at the cost of 30 thousand Yuan?
Vietnamese bride had attracted mass reports in domestic media, Before, people who bought Vietnamese brides are mainly from Guangdong, Shenzhen and Fujian provinces, but now Hangzhou, Shanghai, Ningbo and other places saw more customers, so they set up a branch office in Yuyao after the Chinese Spring Festival.
Aiming at single men in China and poor women in Vietnam, this market cake is becoming bigger and bigger with the expansion of these two types of people in China and Vietnam. Let’s look at how the so-called “buying Vietnamese brides” business brings in money?
A staff with screen name “Xiao Qian” told the reporter that, when customers arrive in Yuyao, the single man will pay a deposit of 2,000 Yuan first (the deposit will be deducted from the total cost after success of blind date). When meet an ideal bride in Vietnam and the two sides decide to get married, 10 thousand Yuan needs to be paid to deal with relevant procedures, before the wedding the remaining 18 thousand Yuan must be paid, and then the man can take the bride back to home.
The 30 thousand Yuan includes blind date activity, bride side banquet, wedding photography, premarital medical examination, girl’s single certificate, Chinese passport and visa for bride and the fee of a matchmaker in Vietnam. “Completing all the procedures generally takes no more than 7 days.”
Other fees paid for “Group-buying Vietnamese brides” are much far more than 30 thousand, the man needs give a red envelope to her parents, gold ring earrings and necklace, gold and cost of 80 days living in Vietnam, etc., and each item has minimum consumption.
“Group Buy” Vietnamese brides has high risk
“When marry a Vietnamese bride, first, language is the biggest problem; and second the living habits are also different; then, most crucially, the bride mainly aims at your money, there is no guarantee that she will betray you when see a richer man. So many people “has lots of concerns” with marring Vietnamese brides
“Does the company have relevant qualification from authorities? Can the deposit be given back if not succeed? How to ensure the safety when stay in Vietnam?” When Mr. Deng was informed of journalist’s identity, he hung up the phone alertly.
Journalist found the successful cases, marriage expenses, processes and other columns on the company’s website, but no reaction when click, a service staff said that the system was under restoration.
“Group Buying” bride is something like human traffickers!” said Li Jian, a lawyer from Zhejiang. He explained that currently China is not open to foreign dating services, this kind of act is suspected of a kind of mercenary marriage.
“Bride economy,” Why high fever?
Why does “Vietnamese brides” are so popular in China? The expert said that it is related with two countries’ social history and reality problems.
“Marrying a Chinese woman” is expensive. a 22-year-old man named Honglin is preparing to go to Vietnam to find a wife, his reason is that getting married and having children at home is too expensive. “Chinese women will ask for a car, I am a migrant worker, finding a good Chinese girl will be extremely difficult!”
Honglin’s monthly income is 2,000 Yuan, he said he was considered as a poor person in China, but in some cities of Vietnam, he will be regarded as a rich man. Honglin said he got the info from the internet that there are many beautiful Vietnamese girls, and after marriage “they do not resist when being hit and cursed, and they can also serve as nanny.”
Feng Gang, sociology professor of Zhejiang University, said that due to the existed economic gap between China and Vietnam and the increasing social pressure, some low-level–status Chinese bachelor throw their eyes to Vietnam. While some girls living in poor countryside in Vietnam also wanted to change the fate through such transnational marriages.
Expert also said that Vietnam, this beautiful country, has imbalance between men and women caused by the long-term war, the economic backwardness and low social status of women also drive Vietnamese women to marry abroad, and for Chinese singles low cost of marrying a Vietnamese wife also attracted many people to choose their brides from Vietnam, and all these factors will naturally form a kind of “bride economy.”
No girl wants to be an item, especially involving her happiness and so do Vietnamese ones. Since we were little girls, our mothers have taught that we maybe be kidnapped or taken to our neighboring China to become teenager brides if we travel with strangers. Over past few years, Vietnamese women have more chances to go to school, approach health care services as well as find out their Mr. Right. I believe that there are good and bad guys in every country, not only in China or the West. But I’m really furious after knowing that foreigner men regard us as sexual slavers which can easily buy in online markets. I strongly think that if you want to be respected, firstly you should learn how to look up to others.
Eventually, if you want to get married with a Vietnamese, let’s respect her as a wife and of course, she will have been through thick and thin with you,
I thought the Thai king had some Chinese blood? I can’t believe how important white skin is to SE Asians. Just because it denotes you haven’t been working in the fields. It’s a fact that SE Asian girls tan a hell of a lot darker than Caucasians, so i’d place less importance on how white you are (or want to be).
i’m the fact. Let come to my thailand, and see yourselves ALL WHITEMEN can get only BLACK SKINNED ISSAN WOMEN in the POOREST NORTHEAST. Black skinned Isaan and black skinned malay from northeast and south of thailand are not tai or thai ethic. The poorest northeast is in fact colony state of the tai ethic, shan or in khmer language, siam. Siam or thais conquerred that part of land from former Khmer empire of ang kor wat, ha ha. Tai ethic once lived in north east asia, and then migrated south to southeast asia and have white milk skin. The Tai ethic live today in westnorth down to west central plain, the city capital. Thailand has 41 ethics, and the ruling ethic is Tai shan, so this land where different 41 ethics live is named after the ruling ethic”tai” as “tailand”or (thailand).
And these vietnamese girls never marry chinese men, and chinese men get only black skinned champa ethic from the south of vietnam, which was in fact conquerred by vietnamese ethic (north vietnam)
typical wrongthinking is asian desire to migrate to USA or europe. i’m a thai , and never think of migrating to other countries. i learn english in my country from the representative overseas thai student. i never want to spend time or money on studying in western world because thais already have sent the best overseas student there. i don’t know much about other asians’ behavior but thais are like this. our taste is to visit first asian countries, not europe nor USA. our unemployment rate is a world lowest. this is disadvantage of thais whose population is smaller than other immigrant asians. i found a lot fake story about thais, e.g. in fact we signed ally contract with USA in anticommusim cold war, and Thai officers alone, not US officers, had the right to access and control all military bases; US officers never could even access the bases without Thai inspection. And under the contract, all the military units were officially named Thai Royal Force, not USA force. But US citizens overstated its status of Thais in English language as if USA could send its troops to Thailand. Uncolonized Thais do not know English, what the outside world say about us is still just gossip behind us. I can ask you all since when USA could send its troops to Thailand? Never could. Thais lost face as Vietnam defeated USA.
Tu-tu, the United States was not “defeated” in the VietNam war. Indeed, they were on the verge of winning. They had withstood the Tet offensive and driven the enemy back into a retreat that could have become a rout, if the Americans had pursued. We didn’t, we had poor leadership. Also, please take into consideration that the U.S. Air Force’s massive bombing missions had totally crippled the north Vietnamese transportation and logistics, they were on the ropes, and they now admit it. Washington just wanted to
