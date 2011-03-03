30 Thousand Yuan “Group Buy” Vietnamese Bride

Right now, group-buying is very popular. However, have you heard of group buying brides? Recently, in Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, a so-called “Vietnamese brides blind dating group” appeared – just pay 30 thousand Yuan, registers can take a beautiful young Vietnamese bride home.

How to “group buy Vietnamese brides?” Does it violate laws and regulations? Why are “Vietnamese brides” always a fever? What commercial interest is hidden behind? Reporter has more about this, check it out.

Even one man can “group buy Vietnamese bride.”

In Yuyao forum, reporter found the post named “hot application for Vietnamese blind dating group ” which said: The company will introduce pure and beautiful Vietnamese girl around the age of 18-25 years; The Chinese man has to be single, have a steady minimum monthly income 2000 Yuan or more), has house, healthy and will love his future wife.

Journalist telephoned their office in Yuyao with the identity of customer, the company head surnamed Deng told the reporter that the girls mainly come from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The company contacts directly with the local “support mother” in Vietnam. And they make sure that the Vietnamese bride is from a respectable family.

So, how to group buy brides with this so called “Vietnamese brides bind dating group”? Mr Deng said that they mainly organize blind date for Chinese single men to Vietnamese women, arrange the wedding, and deal with various procedures.

“One person is also ok, our company will help you get Vietnam visa and he can go there at any time! We can arrange you to take a train from Nanning to Vietnam and our local staff will receive you there, language is absolutely not a problem! ”

Mr. Deng tried to dispel all the concerns of journalist, he said he has recently organized a dozen of people to the Vietnam for blind dating, and each customer can choose from 20-year-old beautiful Vietnamese girls.

When asked what if the bride run away in China after marriage? Deng said they could provide “Guarantee period” and customer would pick another satisfied bride for free within a certain period of time. “One worker in the Ningbo port has married a Vietnamese girl. You man in Hangzhou also can get one!”

When reporter asked the two men’s cases, they refused to offer with excuse of protecting customer privacy.

Can man really marry a Vietnamese bride at the cost of 30 thousand Yuan?

Vietnamese bride had attracted mass reports in domestic media, Before, people who bought Vietnamese brides are mainly from Guangdong, Shenzhen and Fujian provinces, but now Hangzhou, Shanghai, Ningbo and other places saw more customers, so they set up a branch office in Yuyao after the Chinese Spring Festival.

Aiming at single men in China and poor women in Vietnam, this market cake is becoming bigger and bigger with the expansion of these two types of people in China and Vietnam. Let’s look at how the so-called “buying Vietnamese brides” business brings in money?

A staff with screen name “Xiao Qian” told the reporter that, when customers arrive in Yuyao, the single man will pay a deposit of 2,000 Yuan first (the deposit will be deducted from the total cost after success of blind date). When meet an ideal bride in Vietnam and the two sides decide to get married, 10 thousand Yuan needs to be paid to deal with relevant procedures, before the wedding the remaining 18 thousand Yuan must be paid, and then the man can take the bride back to home.

The 30 thousand Yuan includes blind date activity, bride side banquet, wedding photography, premarital medical examination, girl’s single certificate, Chinese passport and visa for bride and the fee of a matchmaker in Vietnam. “Completing all the procedures generally takes no more than 7 days.”

Other fees paid for “Group-buying Vietnamese brides” are much far more than 30 thousand, the man needs give a red envelope to her parents, gold ring earrings and necklace, gold and cost of 80 days living in Vietnam, etc., and each item has minimum consumption.

“Group Buy” Vietnamese brides has high risk

“When marry a Vietnamese bride, first, language is the biggest problem; and second the living habits are also different; then, most crucially, the bride mainly aims at your money, there is no guarantee that she will betray you when see a richer man. So many people “has lots of concerns” with marring Vietnamese brides

“Does the company have relevant qualification from authorities? Can the deposit be given back if not succeed? How to ensure the safety when stay in Vietnam?” When Mr. Deng was informed of journalist’s identity, he hung up the phone alertly.

Journalist found the successful cases, marriage expenses, processes and other columns on the company’s website, but no reaction when click, a service staff said that the system was under restoration.

“Group Buying” bride is something like human traffickers!” said Li Jian, a lawyer from Zhejiang. He explained that currently China is not open to foreign dating services, this kind of act is suspected of a kind of mercenary marriage.

“Bride economy,” Why high fever?

Why does “Vietnamese brides” are so popular in China? The expert said that it is related with two countries’ social history and reality problems.

“Marrying a Chinese woman” is expensive. a 22-year-old man named Honglin is preparing to go to Vietnam to find a wife, his reason is that getting married and having children at home is too expensive. “Chinese women will ask for a car, I am a migrant worker, finding a good Chinese girl will be extremely difficult!”

Honglin’s monthly income is 2,000 Yuan, he said he was considered as a poor person in China, but in some cities of Vietnam, he will be regarded as a rich man. Honglin said he got the info from the internet that there are many beautiful Vietnamese girls, and after marriage “they do not resist when being hit and cursed, and they can also serve as nanny.”

Feng Gang, sociology professor of Zhejiang University, said that due to the existed economic gap between China and Vietnam and the increasing social pressure, some low-level–status Chinese bachelor throw their eyes to Vietnam. While some girls living in poor countryside in Vietnam also wanted to change the fate through such transnational marriages.

Expert also said that Vietnam, this beautiful country, has imbalance between men and women caused by the long-term war, the economic backwardness and low social status of women also drive Vietnamese women to marry abroad, and for Chinese singles low cost of marrying a Vietnamese wife also attracted many people to choose their brides from Vietnam, and all these factors will naturally form a kind of “bride economy.”