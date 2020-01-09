23 Traditional Chinese Hairstyles

The Chinese hairstyles are vibrant yet beautiful. Like any other thing in Chinese history, the traditional Chinese hairstyle was a show of social status. Like many other nations across the globe, haircuts for women was an offense to the departed, parents and grandparent.

To date, China is home to some of the most exotic and innovative styles. The select styles fit the Chinese women perfectly. We can all agree that just like there’s an advancement in technology, we also have progress in the beauty sector.

This article a few of the hairstyles that were used in the past and the ones you can use today as well.

Ancient Chinese Styles

Not like people sometimes wear wigs or hair extensions such as bundles of hair weave today.

Ancient Chinese had to wait for years for the hair to grow to meet their need.

For the Chinese, hairstyle had more to do with personality age and character than just the beauty. Each style you made had a hidden meaning. To date, we have styles that will send an important message out there.

The young and single: they wore the hair down, and they made the style a bit simpler. This was an indication that they were unmarried. Additionally, you were supposed to braid your hair or hold it down as a young girl.

At some point, you were supposed to wear the hair flowing back and going to a low ponytail. The style was to frame the face and keep the ladies feeling attractive.

Married woman: when the woman then got married, she was supposed to tie and knot her hair. This was an indication that she belonged somewhere. You could also use the ornaments and ribbons for enhancement.

Employed: if you got employed in women of the dynasties, you had to find a way to make the hair get out of the way. You had to twist the hair and get it to be stylish too.

Generally, your hairstyle depended on a few factors, including your position in society.

1. Hanfu traditional style

This style is popular to date. You will find women rocking the hanfu traditional hairstyle to date. Women wear this style when there are special conventional festive functions.

For most women, this style gives them a sense of national identity. As you can see, you let the hair flow to the back to show that you are a young girl. She then holds the hair to a flower bun. You could also create a middle parting to make the style even better.

2. The ancient classical hairstyle

Sometimes simplicity is all the style you need. Notice that it has the sleek and side-swept straight bang. You also form a stylish crown to spice up the look. This style is one of the easiest to rocks; you must brush the bones straight hair and hold it.

With such a style, you will notice that its simple to be beautiful and stylish. You will also let the hair flow. The bang will always create al the difference.

3. Long traditional style

If you have very long hair and healthy hair, then this will be easy to pull. If you, however, don’t have long hair, you may use the wigs to create this style. You therefore, just must pull parts of your hair and let them flow in two side bangs.

As for the hair at the crown part, you will then use the bands to tie the hair in sections. The new wig not only adds the length, but it does add volume as well. You probably already know that long hair is the essence of all beauty.

Using this wig means you create a princess of beauty style.

4. Simply medium hair parting

When you have medium to short length hair and a round face, the medium parting will look good on you. Luckily most of our women have this beautiful round face. Therefore, the medium parting style is one of the go-to styles. Also, it’s easy maintenance.

It’s a version of the messy styles since it has no defined waves. Of course, the style mostly suits older women. It further works to make a face look and feel slimmer. It will also give you a youthful look.

5. Long straight bob

One of the trendy styles in Chinese history is the bob style. You can have a short bob, but you can also recreate the very long bob. Most of the women have at least tried this style once in their lifetime.

Even though it has existed over a long time, it features the classiest yet most natural style to try. In the end, you create a side-swept bang, and you know what that means, it will shape your face. To amp the style you may use the brown colored hair.

6. Bob with a sideway bang

This is one of the simplest looks. We love bang hairstyle and therefore, we try to modify it and make it better. Here, you will need to cut the hair to the same length then part it on one side.

Also, you will notice that most women wear it, whether it’s in for casual or official duties. I do enjoy the style mostly because it’s low maintenance. I believe that’s also the reason why it’s such a popular style among different women.

7. The high bun with a thick bang

If you know the Chinese women, then this is a style you must already be familiar with. This style will bring out the best of your facial features for the different events. The thick bang is a show of uniqueness and elegance.

This bun style made a comeback from the Chinese traditional styles, and it’s doing so well with the current trends. Just remember that the bun style is shared across the board and therefore, you should always add the thick front bang to make the style dominantly Chinese.

If you want, you can add some ribbon and pins to spice up the look.

8. Han dynasty hairstyle

During this reign, women were barred from a lot just like any other place in the world. We mostly wore the simplest of styles to please the society. In this case, she held hair to a loose low ponytail. It further has the middle parting.

You should then accessorize the hair with the flower petals. The hair is healthy, yet it comes to you as an extended version of the fit.

9. Tang dynasty

Here you just have to hold your hair to a loose bun or whichever another method you like, then add on a parting. As you can see by this time, the people are becoming liberal and open to women playing around with their hairstyles.

Their trick here is to accessorize the hair using different beauty bling and cuffs. In the end, you will look more like a queen, yet you are an exotic and fashionable person.

10. Legend tang dynasty styles

If you look at these images, you will realize that we have different ban styles you could use. At the time, you could hold the hair to a bun and then accessorize it. They were using different bun styles from double bun to ponytail and stylish single bun.

11. Long straight layers

Naturally, we are one of the few women in the world with straight and long hair. Sometimes you can create a simple style by just brushing it to flow to the back. Next, you should create the side part then let the hair flow over your face.

This style then goes on to create the unruffled layers, which will create a genuinely beautiful style. For those days when you don’t feel like making sophisticated styles consider this one.

12. Orbit circles

This is another one of the most common styles that features the improved version of the ancient styles. Well, this style is not only an ancient one; it’s said to be a style that is here to stay. In the past, they used wires to keep the hair spherical. Sometimes the women used sticks.

Today though, you don’t need sticks for the style. You can use the spray to maintain the hair hold.

13. Princes ponytails style

If you have long hair, you can hold it down to the best style. Here, we have the butt length hair, and you have to brush it gently then hold it with a band at the back. But make sure you hold it loosely.

Next, you can twist the ponytail and get the ponytail to the side. If you want, you could pull a few strands of hair to shape the face.

You can never go wrong with a twisted braid as it always looks quite beautiful. Remember to hold the hair to a loose ponytail.

14. Long curly hair

Although most Chinese women have straight hair, we also have a few with curly hair. As you know, curly hair is stylish by itself. For this style, you only need to create a middle parting then spray the hair and brush it to place.

You will notice that today some of the celebrities are comfortable wearing the naturally straight hair. If you want, you can even cut the curly hair to make it manageable. Curly hair is easy to maintain if you know how to.

Overall the woman had a style that doesn’t take you too much time, yet it’s beautiful. Since its curly, you have the bounce you would need for a formal event.

15. Chinese blunt bangs

There are many styles that you will find Chinese women wearing, but the most common one is this blunt bang. Here the lady shows us that you can wear blunt bangs even with your long hair. For those of us who have such natural hair, you have to cut it slightly.

Sometimes Chinese women a blunt bang wig. It stops just slightly above the face. Furthermore, It looks best for those who have straight hair.

If you wish to cut this kind of bang yourself, consider practicing it on a wig before you cut it on your hair. You shouldn’t mess up with the natural hair. This will give you the leeway to make mistakes. Otherwise, you should always seek professional help for the same.

16. Bridal hairstyle

It’s only during weddings that we get glamorous and stylish. It doesn’t matter where you come from. We always wish to look the best during weddings. Here you can make waves on the hair ends then hold it just a little bit.

Also, you will need to sweep the hair to the sides, forming a side-swept fringe. To accessorize the style, you can use anything from hairpins and sticks to a flower. Here she clips the flower to the side of her head.

You will look elegant whether you decide to wear straight hair or the curly one. It’s all a personal choice. Remember too, that the makeup you use will make you look perfect or not. Although the traditional bride wore red gowns, they would also wear the white style.

17. Traditional bride

The traditional Chinese hairstyle for different functions has them wearing the various studs and pins that look like a flower. That’s what she has on for this style. You need to hold the hair to a loose high bun then accessorize it with the hairpin.

The custom crown is what creates all the difference between the bride and other attendees. Notice that she is wearing the traditional red garment, and she tops it all off with the stylish crown.

18. Chinese double bun

This is one of the oldest hairstyles in the market. It looks and feels like the normal flat sagging low bun. So, you should divide the hair in the middle, thus creating a middle parting. You can then hold the hair to two low buns.

The young Chinese girls use the style since its playful, and also it gets the hair out of the way when they have to take on to other tasks. Some women will even go on to add a bang. This is all just a personal choice.

Make sure you brush the hair to remove the knots before you tie it down. If you want, you could also add hair accessories.

19. Chinese beehive style

Although you may use it today, it’s a style that has been in the market for a long time. So, you will need to pull the hair to a beehive then let the other ends flow to curly hair. For this style to work for you, you will need to have very long hair.

When you have a party, you can choose this style and stand out in the crowd. This style mimics the old brooch style. If you want, though, you can add some flowers to make it look even better.

20. Chinese fairy hairstyle

This is nothing new to us since Chinese people love fairy tales and fantasies. One thing is that each of the styles they wear has an enchanting purpose. Notice that she held her hair to a bun and then finish it off by attaching it using the white ornaments.

You will have even the other parts of the long hair flowing to the backside. Remember, you will need to keep the hair in a tight bun first. Next, you can part it on the sides to create a unique style.

You will enjoy this style if you have straight, silky, sleek, and flowy hair. When you are looking for a princess style, then maybe this style will serve you best.

If you want, you can even add the pins and ornaments to make the style even better.

21. Chinese braided bun style

The braided bun style cuts across the board. Different women from different cultures wear this style. In China, the braided bun is also common. This particular style looks like it’s a princess style. It blends both the hammer style and the braided bun.

It comes out like a simple updo where you hold the hair up and keep looking like a princess. Since you will have the bun on both sides, you will need to create perfect symmetry.

22. Chinese stylish bun

Bun style is the easiest method to use when you are short of hairstyle ideas. It features the creation of a bun but not just a bun but a high bun. The high bun also goes on to shape your face.

This style further appears voluminous and healthy for anyone wearing the style. When you wish to go for the retro party events, consider this traditional style. This is one of the few styles that has made a comeback, but it’s not about to leave the scene.

23. Chinese boy cut style

This is one of the simplest styles to create. In fact, it’s a side-parted boy cut hairstyle that has one side is long and feathery. It further has a choppy and asymmetrical feature. With this style, you are sure it was and still is easy to manage.

When you want to look edgy, you should consider this style. The short hair makes it also stylish. Although our women were not fond of shaving the hair, they could wear such styles today.